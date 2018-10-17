Happy National Pasta Day! Here's where to score the best food freebies and deals

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Free pasta? Now, that's amore!

Wednesday, Oct. 17 is National Pasta Day and what better way to celebrate than by eating delicious discounted pasta by the forkful at your favorite Italian restaurants? Whether you enjoy going solo, bringing a date (anyone else picturing "Lady and the Tramp?") or treating the whole fam, there are plenty of destinations nationwide serving up pretty great deals.

Prefer to cook up your favorite pasta recipes at home? Try out some of TODAY Food's favorite tips to make the perfect pasta — don't worry, there are plenty of easy, weeknight recipes to choose from.

Whatever your pasta pleasure, today is the day to indulge.

Buon appetito!

Jewel-Osco

This grocery store is dishing out fun freebies at the expense of you actually saying "Lots a pasta" at the register. So brave your best Italian accent in public and you'll leave with a free box of store brand pasta — from ziti to fettuccine or rainbow rotini. There is a limit of one box per customer.

We say, totally worth it.

Carrabba's Italian Grill

The Italian chain will plate up one of their classic pasta dishes for just $10 all day on Wednesday. Customers can choose from Spaghetti Pomodoro, Linguini Positano and Penne Alfredo. On Wednesdays, the chain also offers $10 off bottles of wine and $10 wood-fired pizzas.

Buca di Beppo and Barilla

Not only is Wednesday National Pasta Day but the whole month of October is actually devoted to the Italian staple. To honor pasta in all saucy its glory, Buca di Beppo teamed up with Barilla pasta to offer fans of all things Italian to actually fly to Italy. See the details here for how to enter.

Buca di Beppo has also launched four dinner specials available through Oct. 31. Each celebrates a different region of Italy.

Applebee's

Kick off National Pasta Day by celebrating with one (or all) of Applebee's new Neighborhood Pastas: they're all served with a garlicky breadstick, too. Dishes range from classics like pasta with tomato-meat sauce to modern favorites like a Cajun pasta with blackened shrimp.

Corner Bakery Café

Who doesn't love a good BOGO deal? Print or show this Corner Bakery coupon and receive a buy-one-get-one free pasta dish anytime Wednesday.

Maggiano's

Maggiano's has a few tricks up its sleeve going on during National Pasta Day. If you sign up for the chain's E-Club, you'll receive a coupon for $10 off your next meal. Also, as part of its Today and Tomorrow Pasta special, customers will get a free classic pasta dish along with whatever specialty pasta they order.

Olive Garden

The pasta chain that recently became Jimmy Fallon's new favorite place to not pay for pasta is celebrating the holiday all month with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl. Customers can enjoy endless servings of pasta for $11 (and, of course, everyone can enjoy the unlimited breadsticks, salad and soup, too!).

Don't forget to wish your favorite fettuccine fan a "Happy National Pasta Day!"