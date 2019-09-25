If there's any make-believe food holiday we can truly get behind, it's National Coffee Day.

There's a reason one of the country's most popular chains claims "America runs on Dunkin'." It's definitely not about the doughnuts. Coffee is a beloved morning or afternoon pick-me-up, plus it makes a dynamite flavoring in desserts.

To celebrate the day entirely devoted to coffee on Sunday, Sept. 29, plenty of restaurants and cafes across the country are making it easier for caffeine lovers to freely sip their favorite beverage — for free!

7-Eleven

This national grab-and-go chain is honoring the holiday by charging just $1 for any size coffee all day on Sunday. From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time, current 7Rewards loyalty program members or customers who sign up for the programwill be able to enjoy the deal.

Caribou Coffee

Anyone who hasn't tried trendy nitro coffee is in for a treat. This coffee chain with 120 locations in 22 states is dishing out three deals for the holiday. Stop in at participating locations on Sept. 29 (no coupon or app needed) for a medium hot coffee for $1, a medium Cold Press Black for $2 or a Nitro Black coffee for $3.

Cumberland Farms

This grocery chain with plenty of locations throughout the Northeast and Florida will offer customers one free (yes, free) hot or iced coffee in any size. Tempted? To claim a cup of java at no charge, text FREECOFFEE to 64827 to receive the Cumberland Farms coupon.

Dunkin'

According to a company spokesperson, Dunkin’ is celebrating National Coffee Day with a special buy-one get-one offer. On Sunday, anyone who purchases a regular hot coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide will score another hot coffee (the same size or smaller) for free.

Instacart

This online grocery delivery service partnered up with a few different brands to dish out deals on Sunday. Shoppers who spend $15 on qualifying products, including Califia cold brew coffee and La Colombe draft lattes, will save $5 on their order, or get free delivery. Customers can also use the "Buy 1 Green Mountain Roasters product, Save $1” deal now through Oct. 6.

Keurig

Keurig's deal is a little trickier to cash in on, but if your name is Joe and your birthday is Sept. 29, you're in luck! Anyone born on National Coffee Day (any year) with any variation of the name Joe (Joseph, Jo, Josephine, Joanne, Josefina, Joelle ... you get it) can enter to win a free Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker, along with a year's supply of K-Cup Pods. Visit www.keurignationalcoffeeday.com to sign up, Joes.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is officially the sweetest. They're making the holiday count this year with a limited-edition Coffee Kreme doughnut — that's an original glazed doughnut filled with coffee-flavored cream — available Monday through Sunday. Participating shops nationwide will give away one doughnut and one free cup of coffee to customers who pop in. You don't even need to download an app.

McDonald's

While Mickey D's doesn't have a nationwide deal specifically for National Coffee Day, it does have a way for customer to get free coffee. As long as folks download the McDonald's smartphone app, they can start earning McCafé rewards. After customers buy five coffee drinks (of any size), the sixth one is on the house. Hey, at least the deal is good all year long.

Silk

Anyone who drinks plant-based milks in their coffee knows the plight of always having to pay extra for the perk. Even Alicia Silverstone recently called out Starbucks for charging more for its Almondmilk, soy and coconut-based dairy alternatives.

On #NationalCoffeeDay, your plant-based coffee bev is on us! Send a PayPal request to silknationalcoffeeday@gmail.com w/ the cost of your dairy-free coffee drink & your order as a note. Sip & enjoy! Limit 1 per person, up to $5. Ltd to $5,000 total. Terms: https://t.co/IiyrYeOs1m pic.twitter.com/mLykeseVDS — Silk (@LoveMySilk) September 23, 2019

On National Coffee Day, Silk will cover the cost of any coffee drink, as long as it includes a plant-based milk. Yes, this is real. Just go to your local cafe, order any drink with plant-based milk (up to $5 per order) and send Silk a PayPal request (silknationalcoffeeday@gmail.com). They'll take care of the rest. Silk says it will pay out up to $5,000 in coffee drinks on the holiday, so get out to your favorite spot early.

Hopefully you're a morning person.