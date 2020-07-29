Right now, the weather is smokin' hot and so are the wings. Wednesday just happens to be National Chicken Wing Day, so it's the perfect day to grab a pint of your favorite dipping sauce and dig into some dining deals.

While summer is a great time to enjoy barbecued chicken wings, according to the National Chicken Wing Day's official website, over 1.2 billion wings are consumed during the average Super Bowl weekend.

Whether folks finish off every last nibble of meat and cartilage or prefer to savor that first crispy bite the most, here are a handful of restaurant chains that want customers to fill up on wings this Wednesday.

Applebee's

While this quick-service spot serves 25-cent boneless wings on the regular, folks who get wings to-go can score a buy one, get one free order of boneless or regular wings on Wednesday. Just enter the code WINGDAY at checkout when you order online.

Buffalo Wild Wings

When your restaurant's slogan is, "Wings. Beer. Sports," folks know they can expect a deal on National Wing Day. Any size order of wings at this nationwide chain will come with six extra boneless or traditional wings. The promotion is available for pickup orders.

Hooters

All day Wednesday, Hooters has a buy one, get one deal where patrons may order 10 wings and get 10 free. The offer is valid for dine-in service only, so double check to see if your local Hooters has reopened for business.

Wingstop

Order any dish on Wingstop.com and receive a serving of five free wings (classic or boneless). To cash in on the offer, plug in the code 5FREEWINGS at checkout.

Famous Dave's

This nationwide barbecue chain's wing deal for two includes two orders of traditional wings, two orders of french fries and two chocolate chip cookies — all for $20.

