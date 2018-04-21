share tweet pin email

When chefs visit Studio 1A they bring with them their favorite recipes, and their favorite kitchen tools. This new series asks famous chefs what they can't cook without any why.

April 21st: Nigella Lawson

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Nigella Lawson on TODAY

TV show host, cookbook author and food writer Nigella Lawson joined the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite easy recipes from her new book "At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking." When asked about her must-have tool to make today's dish, Lawson said that she can't cook without a fine microplane for the garlic.

Microplanes are one of the easiest tools you can use to mince garlic. They are also great for zesting lemons and limes and finely grating cheese. To use one, you simply peel the garlic and then run it back and forth across the microplane until it's well minced. This makes it easy to seamlessly blend the garlic flavor into sauces, salad dressings and sautés.

While we don't know exactly which brand Nigella loves, our TODAY Food producers swear by these two in the Studio 1A kitchen.

March 10th: Sunny Anderson

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Sunny Anderson on TODAY

Chef, TV show host and cookbook author Sunny Anderson stopped by the TODAY kitchen to make a few of the hosts' favorite Southern recipes. For Dylan, she whipped up crispy fool-proof fried chicken. For Craig, she made savory Southern-style spoon bread. And for Sheinelle, she prepared a bananas foster breakfast casserole with cinnamon and pecans. Get the recipes here.

With her, Sunny brought 3 tools that she can't make these recipes without - and she gave each host the tools so they could make her recipes from home!

For Craig it was a cast iron pan. This is a must-have when making Sunny's Southern Spoonbread.

Dylan was gifted with a splatter screen and 12" tongs from William Sonoma. Splatter screens are a lifesaver for those who love to pan fry chicken, bacon or anything that might cause dangerous oil splatter outside the pan.

All Clad Stainless Steel Splatter Screen, $60, Amazon

Editor's Note: The Amazon Choice splatter screen has hundreds of positive reviews and is only $10.

Sheinelle was all about dessert and what better way to make a breakfast casserole than with the perfect baking dish. This version from Emile Henry is both beautiful to look at and durable - you can put the dish right in the oven! Plus, it's much cheaper than those fancy french brands.

Emile Henry 9x9 Casserole Dish, $40, Amazon

March 6th: Chef Chloe Coscarelli

Vegan Chef Chloe Coscarelli joins TODAY

Chef Chloe Coscarelli stopped by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite vegan recipes from her new cookbook "Chloe Flavor: Saucy, Crispy, Spicy, Vegan." She showed us how to make a healthy and healing soup filled with leafy greens, sweet and savory crispy cauliflower "wings" and garlic bread topped with creamy spinach and artichoke spread. Get the recipes here.

When we asked Chloe about her favorite kitchen tool, she replied: "I can't go anywhere without a mini offset spatula. I actually keep one in my purse. It's perfect for frosting cupcakes and spreading avocado toast. In the Artichoke Garlic Bread recipe that I'm [cooking], I use it to spread the garlic mixture onto the bread. SO much more wrist control than using the back of a spoon or a butter knife."

Tyler Essary/TODAY Artichoke Garlic Bread

While we don't know which brand Chloe prefers, this mini offset spatula from Ateco is an Amazon's Choice kitchen tool with a stainless steel blade and plastic handle.

Ateco 1305 Ultra Offset Spatula, $4, Amazon

You can buy a set of 3 offset spatulas for $12.

