These are the most popular Instant Pot recipes on Pinterest right now

What was everyone buying on Amazon Prime Day last week? Well, lots of things. But home cooks were clamoring for Instant Pots.

According to CNBC, sales of the cult-favorite, pressure-cooking Instant Pot (one of which was priced at less than $60 and sold out) hit an all-time record. At the same time, searches for Instant Pot recipes on Pinterest increased by more than 150 percent, according to a spokesperson from the company.

(If you're looking to snag one, Amazon has the 6-in-1 version on sale for $49 right now.)

TODAY Food got the inside scoop on which Instant Pot recipes have been pinned the most this year out of the more than 9 million Instant Pot and pressure-cooker recipes found on the social network. Turns out, everyone's really hungry for beef, as four of the top five recipes involve some sort of red meat.

Fall-Off-the-Bone Chicken

Coming in at more than 80,000 saves, this recipe for tender chicken is taking top honors among Pinterest users. Billed as taking no more than 30 minutes to cook a full chicken until it's super tender and juicy, the recipe from Healing Gourmet is incredibly simple and uses just a few herbs to season the bird. Plus, there's a fragrant broth made with lemon juice and garlic.

The writer, Kelley Herring, said the pressure cooker is one of the best kitchen investments she's ever made, writing "it is no exaggeration to say that a pressure cooker can change your life in the kitchen."

French Dip Sandwich

This blogger took a slow-cooker French dip recipe that used to take her eight hours and turned it into a recipe for an Instant Pot after she bought her device in 2016. It now takes her just over two hours.

She uses a chuck roast with wine, beef broth and onions served on rolls brushed with butter and garlic — all topped with provolone cheese melted under a broiler. So far, the recipe has been saved more than 60,000 times.

Beef and Broccoli

Jenny Garza, the creator of the I Save A to Z blog, said she developed this Beef and Broccoli recipe, which has more than 55,000 saves, after she enjoyed it at restaurants but felt the dish was too salty.

Her recipe calls for chuck roast, rump roast or flank steak, combined with a marinade of beef broth, garlic, ginger, brown sugar and soy sauce and some onions. She also uses corn starch, but not until the end, otherwise the marinade will not have enough liquid to get the cooker to pressure, said Garza on her blog.

The whole thing only needs to cook in the Instant Pot for 10 minutes.

Pot Roast

This pot roast recipe from the Noshtastic blog gluten free, paleo, Whole30-friendly and low carb. Plus, cooks can make it in less than an hour.

The recipe uses a boneless chuck roast along with carrots, onions, celery, thyme and garlic and suggests cooking the meat for 47 minutes for a 1 1/2- to 2-inch thick cut of chuck. Pinners have saved it more than 37,000 times.

Red Beans and Rice

Pinners are also digging this Cajun-style recipe for red beans and rice, which they've saved more than 27,000 times.

A Pinch of Healthy Blog author Marjorie said it's one of her readers' favorites and also a favorite of her family. Using the Instant Pot, the recipe, which uses onion, bell pepper, celery, red kidney beans, chicken andouille sausage, rice and a few other ingredients, only takes her an hour and a half to make.

She recommends adding the sausage when there is only 15 minutes left to cook so it doesn't get too tough.

