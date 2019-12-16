Blustery weather isn't all bad news. After all, it can lead to many wonderful things, like snow days, sledding and the excuse to just stay inside and cozy up with a cup of hot chocolate.

Even if it's not chilly where you live, the holiday season is always the perfect excuse to enjoy this rich and creamy drink.

To get in the spirit of settling in with a piping cup of cocoa and a classic Christmas movie, here are 10 recipes for endless sips of the sweet stuff. Trust us, many of these are so easy to make that you'll be saying so long to the boxed mixes in no time.

Make this warming treat in less than five minutes. Just melt Nutella (or your favorite chocolate-hazelnut spread) with milk in the microwave. It's a totally decadent drink.

Combine the rich creaminess of hot chocolate with the warm spices of gingerbread into one delicious drink. The spiciness matches perfectly with both creamy milk and earthy dark chocolate.

Use your slow cooker to whip up the easiest hot chocolate ever, then top the mugs with frozen dollops of whipped cream.

Spice up hot chocolate with a hit of fiery jalapeños, plus fragrant cinnamon and vanilla. This twist on a classic treat won't soon be forgotten by those who love a little something extra.

Cacao is bursting with healthful antioxidant compounds, which may help prevent free radicals from developing into harmful cells. Almond milk is a great dairy-free alternative, but it still offers a rich flavor for this deliciously warm beverage.

Combine a cocktail craving and hot cocoa by spiking your Nutella hot chocolate (or any hot chocolate!) with bourbon, Frangelico, cacao rum or chocolate liqueur.

This over-the-top hot chocolate float can work as a decadent drink or wow-worthy dessert. And don't forget this wild hot chocolate trend: red wine hot chocolate — which is as easy as adding a splash of your favorite red wine to a steaming cup of hot chocolate. Yes, when it comes to wintertime drinks, you really can have it all.

Enhance the smooth chocolate flavor of a classic with a dusting of spicy nutmeg. Adding a bit of rum turns a kid-friendly treat into a beverage adults will love to drink after dinner.

As if hot cocoa didn't make every child's snow day dreams come true, this recipe adds magic and color to the mix with a unicorn theme. It's also great to make in big batches for a winter birthday party.

Chopped pecans, crushed pretzels and chocolate trot along the top of this creamy brew. The reindeer may have left their tracks behind in this mug but your guests certainly won't. This recipe is so tasty, the mug will be licked clean!