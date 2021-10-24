Best friends dance to 'The Great British Bake Off' theme song in jovial viral video

TikTok might be known for being home to talented performers who typically like to dance along to today’s hottest artists like Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, but one particular video that’s going viral on the popular video app is a duo dancing to the theme song to “The Great British Bake Off.”

The reality baking competition, known as “The Great British Baking Show” in the United States, began broadcasting the show’s 12th season last month on Netflix. Each week, viewers tune in to watch amateur bakers compete for the title of “Star Baker.”

Unlike most competitive reality shows, the show’s contestants don’t typically behave as though they're competing. Instead, they often become close friends and they even help each other out with their challenging “bakes.”

On TikTok, best friends Yali and Timo, known as @sharoniskaren_, are garnering fans for their hilarious interpretive dance to "The Great British Bake Off" theme song in addition to other show’s on the BBC network. To date, the pair have amassed over 75,000 followers and earned nearly 3 million likes.

“The emotions, the control,” one viewer commented. “You encapsulated the love, the tragedy, and hope that this show delivers.”

“Can this play during the intro please?” joked another fan.

Some viewers even tagged the BBC and their local Channel 4 station in the comments section to request this video be used as the show's opener.

The best friend duo has also danced to the “Antiques Roadshow” and the British dance competition “Strictly Come Dancing.”

And their perfectly in sync routine to the theme song to “EastEnders” earned the pair over nearly 4 million views and over 600,000 likes.

“A cinematic masterpiece,” declared one viewer. “I will never not think about this now,” replied another fan. "These are the only TikTok dances I want to watch."