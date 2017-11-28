5 fantastic French toast recipes to celebrate National French Toast Day

share tweet pin email

Let's face it: on a typical day, it’s hard to resist the decadent combination of bread soaked in eggs and milk and then deep fried to golden perfect. But on National French Toast Day, we say let your guard down with these delicious recipes that celebrate this breakfast favorite.

Despite its fancy name, this popular dish isn't French in origin. It can, however, be traced as far back as the Roman Empire and the name as we know it was adapted in 17th century England, then carried over to America by the early English settlers.

Originally, French toast was made out of day-old bread that would otherwise be thrown out so it was invented as early effort to combat food waste and save precious resources. But now, it’s the reason many people buy bread in the first place!

Try one of these delicious recipes for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner today.

This spin on a classic recipe shows that it's totally ok to enjoy dessert for breakfast by combining sweet, creamy cheesecake with soft and puffy French toast.

Make-ahead French toast sticks are delicious and fun for the whole family, and they make an easy breakfast to freeze for future use as a quick grab-and-go meal.

This recipe mixes peanut butter directly into the egg mixture and the result is French toast that oozes with the rich, indulgent flavor of peanut butter soaked right into the bread.

Whether it's for a weekend treat or a special occasion, this fun version of French toast is coated in Fruity Pebbles cereal. The result isn't just delicious but it's a super colorful and Insta-worthy dish.

Cinnamon Roll French Toast sounds complicated, but it's actually very easy: all you need is a few cans of store-bought cinnamon rolls for two great breakfast treats in one!