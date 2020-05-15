Many Americans won't be hosting big Memorial Day barbecue parties this year. But there are still plenty of ways to honor loved ones who have served in the military.

Whether you decide to order takeout, want to whip up a meal with your self-isolating buddies or just plan to kick back with some wine in a lawn chair, there are several restaurant chains and online retailers offering deals for the unofficial kickoff to summer.

While most dining deals are geared towards those who have served and their families, some are open to all customers.

Bev

To celebrate the start of summer, Bev, a woman-founded canned wine company, is giving everyone 20% off their online orders with the code BevSummer. Just head to the store's website and enter the promo code at checkout.

Home Chef

Throughout Memorial Day weekend and in honor of the essential workers serving communities during the pandemic, the meal-kit subscription service Home Chef is offering 50% off of every first purchase for military, medical personnel, first responders and teachers. To qualify, simply visit the website, signup and present a valid work ID (which is verified through ID.me) on the Home Chef payment page.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Hooters

Until further notice, Hooters is giving 20% off to all military personnel, health care workers and first responders. The offer is valid on all HootersToGo.com food orders or by signing into the Hooters app.

Johnny Rockets

Johnny Rockets is honoring military members with 50% off when they wear their uniform out to eat. It's best to call your local restaurant to see whether this promotion remains for takeout and delivery options this year. For anyone who wants to order burgers from home Memorial Day weekend, just sign up for the Rocket E-club online and they'll give you a free burger to enjoy with your next order.

Mission BBQ

Leading up to Memorial Day, Mission BBQ, a Maryland-based barbecue chain with 91 locations, will be giving away free sandwiches to all active duty military members and veterans during Military Appreciation Days, which started May 11. On Saturday, May 16, the chain will give free sandwiches to all military branches between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Out of respect for its employees in the service, the restaurant is closed on Monday, May 25.

Outback Steakhouse

The home of the Bloomin' Onion is celebrating service members with its "heroes discount," which gives 10% off to military personnel and their immediate family members. This year, nurses, doctors, medical staff, police officers and firefighters are also eligible for the discount. Valid with a corresponding ID, the discount can be applied to any meal, every day of the week.

Smashburger

Enjoy $5 off all Smashburger meal kits throughout Memorial Day weekend. Smashburger

To accommodate folks who want to whip up their own Smashburger dishes at home, the nationwide chain has been selling Take & Make Family Meal Kits since April. Each kit serves four with a choice of Classic Smash Burgers, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches or Smoked Bacon Brisket Burgers, all served with tots. Prices usually range from $25 to $48 but a company spokesperson confirmed to TODAY that all kits will be discounted $5 for Memorial Day weekend, from Friday through Monday. When customers order the kits online, they can also opt to make a donation that will go towards meals for COVID-19 front line workers' meals.

Winc

This online wine shop is celebrating the start of summer with 45% off purchases for all new customers. You can grab four or more bottles at a wholesale price to bring to an intimate backyard barbecue or to simply savor throughout the weekend. Just visit the website and, when you signup, the Memorial Day discount will be applied at checkout.