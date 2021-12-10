The best food freebies and deals to score this holiday season

The holidays are here — and it’s the season of celebration, merriment, and a lot of delicious treats.

Restaurant chains across the nation are getting into the spirit of the season as well, and many are offering tasty freebies and deals in honor of the holidays.

Auntie Anne's

This pretzel spot has a lot more than just pretzels and anyone who buys $25 in Auntie Anne's gift cards through December 31, 2021, will receive $5 in Pretzel Perks.

CPK

CPK is always a fun time for creative spins on pizza and pasta, and currently anyone who buys $100 in CPK gift cards will get a $20 promotional card. That means you get rewarded for giving someone else the gift of food by yourself getting the gift of food as well! This offer is available now through December 31, 2021.

H&H Bagels

Anyone recall the Seinfeld-created holiday ‘Festivus? Well, it’s coming up on December 23, and H&H Bagels has partnered with Instagram account @seinfeld_newyork, to offer 10% off any online order with promo code Festivus10.

Jamba

Trying to be a bit more healthy this season? Anyone who buys $25 in Jamba gift cards through December 26 will receive a $5 reward card.

Krispy Kreme

This chain has been giving away free donuts to those who got their COVID-19 vaccine all year long, and the deal will continue every day until the end of 2021.

Noodles & Co

Here's another easy way to earn free food for buying someone else a meal: At Noodles & Co, if you buy $25 in gift cards by the end of December, you’ll get a $5 bonus card. The chain is also offering free delivery to Noodles Rewards members — and those who sign up and make a purchase through their Noodles Rewards account on the app or the site within 30 days of joining the program, get a reward for a free small entrée to use on a future visit (valid for 30 days).

Red Robin

All through the month of December, buy a Red Robin gift card, and score a bonus as a reward. Those who buy a $25 gift card and get $5 off their next purchase, and those who buy a $50 gift card and get $10 back. Perhaps use those bonus bucks to buy a Gingerbread Milkshake, which is available through January 23, 2022.

Shake Shack

All this holiday shopping is making us thirsty! Buy a $25 gift card at Shake Shack by December 29, and you will get a voucher for a free shake.

Subway

Right now, Subway is offering 10% off and a $0 delivery fee for all delivery orders placed on the Subway app.

Wendy's

The chain is running a pair of new deals each week this month. This week, it's buy-one-get-one Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Next week, get a buy-one-get-one Dave’s Single, and Christmas week, get one free small chili with purchase.

Yogurtland

There's never a bad season for froyo, and at this chain, spend $25 or more on an eGift, and get a free $5 bonus card. You've been working hard, treat yourself!

