Valentine’s Day is a celebration of all kinds of love, from great friendships to everlasting romance. But it can also be a good time to celebrate our love of great deals on favorite meals and snacks.

From BOGO deals to heart-shaped treats and freebies, restaurants nationwide are celebrating Valentine’s Day this year in a delicious way.

California Pizza Kitchen

CPK is offering a Sweet Deal for Two package, which includes a three-course menu with an option to add wine by the glass or bottle to each. With every Sweet Deal for Two purchase, get an offer for a BOGO pizza, pasta or salad valid from February 15 through February 22 (one per check).

California Tortilla

Love is all about a perfect pairing, and for many, that’s a side of chips! Visit any California Tortilla location on Valentine’s Day and get a free order of Love Chips with every entrée ordered. Love Chips are flour tortilla chips sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, for a perfect dose of savory and sweet.

Hungry Howie’s

This spot known for its flavored crust pizza is bringing back its heart-shaped pizza just in time for Valentine’s Day. Get a heart-shaped pizza with one topping or heart shaped 3-Cheeser Howie Bread for $6.99 at participating locations nationwide from February 12 to 14.

McAlister’s Deli

From February 12 through February 14 between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m., get 50% off McAlister’s new steak entrée items (steak and white cheddar sandwich, steak and gorgonzola salad, or loaded steak spud) with the purchase of a new steak entrée item. Use promo code STEAK22 to score the offer.

Noodles & Company

At this chain, all rewards members will get a free shareable entree (potstickers or Korean BBQ meatballs) with a purchase. This deal is valid February 13 and 14. To sign up for Noodles Rewards, download the app or sign-up online.

Qdoba

On February 14, Qdoba Rewards members will score a BOGO entree. Guests can also join Qdoba in supporting No Kid Hungry with a donation in-store or online with their purchase from Feb 14 through February 20, and QDOBA will match up to $10K.

Pressed

Trying to ward off emotional vampires? Get a free garlic shot (no purchase necessary) on Valentine’s Day. After Valentine’s Day and through February 28, Pressed VIP members can add a garlic shot to any order for $1.

The Flying Biscuit Café

This breakfast concept will be giving away a free chocolate biscuit bread pudding on Valentine’s Day, Monday February 14th, to dine-in guests.

Tim Hortons

Many of us have a strong love for caffeine. This Valentine’s Day, Tims Rewards members can buy any size Americano, latte, or cappuccino and get one free.

Torchy’s

Valentine’s Day is a great time to be playful and on February 14 from 2-5 p.m., Torchy’s will be giving away free orders of Lil’ Nookies. These are Torchy’s specialty fried chocolate chip cookie dough topped with powdered sugar and cherries, and they will be free with any purchase made in-store (valid for in-store dining and to-go orders placed in the restaurant).

Veggie Grill

Veggie Grill will be offering two free chocolate chip cookies with the purchase of any entrée on February 13 and February 14.

Wendy’s

Through February 27, get a free medium Hot & Crispy Fries with any purchase any day via the Wendy’s mobile app.

