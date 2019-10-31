Sign up for our newsletter

Restaurateur Billy Dec is stopping by TODAY to stir up a few of his favorite creepy cocktails for Halloween. He shows us how to make eye-popping eye candy cocktails, a gruesome, green witches' brew and blood-red bourbon drinks perfect for a vampire.

Always keep an eye on your drink — or should I say in your drink? Blueberry and jam-stuffed lychees make a sweet and spooky garnish for this festive cocktail.

A sugary black rim and spooky green drink make this the perfect cocktail concoction to serve on Halloween.

Serve this bloody delicious drink to vampires, ghouls, ghosts or any other creepy characters at your Halloween bash.

