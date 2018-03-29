share tweet pin email

Whether you're planning a last-minute get-together or your party has been on the books for weeks, you can't go wrong with deviled eggs: they're a sure thing for easy spring entertaining.

Deviled eggs can usually be whipped up with what's already in the fridge, but there are plenty of unique ways to give this classic dish a makeover with crispy bacon, creamy avocado or spicy peppers.

The perfect deviled egg can come together in just a few easy steps but no matter how you make 'em, these savory little gems will wow guests at any shower, barbecue or Easter brunch.

Not a deviled egg eggs-pert, yet? Start with the basics. This classic recipe for deviled eggs will serve a party of 24. To avoid messy hands, try snipping the corner of a plastic storage bag to create a pipe for perfectly-placed filling.

Chef Ryan Scott's Heavenly Deviled Eggs give a smoky edge to a party favorite with turkey bacon, chives and paprika.

Green eggs aren't just for Dr. Seuss. It's hard to resist deviled eggs dressed with with an avocado-lime filling. This Southwestern spin on a classic was created by Al Roker's daughter, Courtney.

Looking for a richer take on deviled eggs? Add some pimento cheese. The recipe calls for making pimento cheese from scratch, but you can also use store-bought if it's available at your grocery store.

Upgrade classic deviled eggs with olives, which also give the dish a healthier boost: they're loaded with vitamin E and additional healthy fats.

Impress guests with these savory, inventive deviled eggs. With this recipe, you get the creamy goodness of a traditional deviled egg, combined with the rich, runny yolk of a fried egg — all in one tasty bite.

This dish loaded with antioxidants and healthy fats. Rosemary has been shown to increase blood circulation to the brain and contain anti-inflammatory compounds that support your immune system. Plus, anchovies are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids.

Drunken Eggs Kelly Fagan Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 12 minutes Prep time: 24 hours Yield: 24 Get the recipe

When classic just won't cut it, go for these drunken eggs. The interesting ingredient combinations (Rice Krispies and black sesame seeds, to name a few) will keep guests guessing ... and coming back for more.