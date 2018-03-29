Food

How to make the best deviled eggs for your Easter brunch party

TODAY

Whether you're planning a last-minute get-together or your party has been on the books for weeks, you can't go wrong with deviled eggs: they're a sure thing for easy spring entertaining.

Deviled eggs can usually be whipped up with what's already in the fridge, but there are plenty of unique ways to give this classic dish a makeover with crispy bacon, creamy avocado or spicy peppers.

The perfect deviled egg can come together in just a few easy steps but no matter how you make 'em, these savory little gems will wow guests at any shower, barbecue or Easter brunch.

Basic Deviled Eggs
Casey Barber
Not a deviled egg eggs-pert, yet? Start with the basics. This classic recipe for deviled eggs will serve a party of 24. To avoid messy hands, try snipping the corner of a plastic storage bag to create a pipe for perfectly-placed filling.

Ryan's Heavenly Deviled Eggs
Ryan's Heavenly Deviled Eggs
Chef Ryan Scott's Heavenly Deviled Eggs give a smoky edge to a party favorite with turkey bacon, chives and paprika.

Avocado Deviled Eggs
Al Roker and his daughter Courtney make avocado deviled eggs
Green eggs aren't just for Dr. Seuss. It's hard to resist deviled eggs dressed with with an avocado-lime filling. This Southwestern spin on a classic was created by Al Roker's daughter, Courtney.

Pimento Cheese Stuffed Deviled Eggs
Jennifer Hill Booker's pimento cheese deviled eggs and BBQ cola chicken skewers. February 3, 2017.
Looking for a richer take on deviled eggs? Add some pimento cheese. The recipe calls for making pimento cheese from scratch, but you can also use store-bought if it's available at your grocery store.

Deviled Eggs with Olives and Rosemary
Seamus Mullen makes deviled eggs
Upgrade classic deviled eggs with olives, which also give the dish a healthier boost: they're loaded with vitamin E and additional healthy fats.

Deviled Dippy Eggs
Brian Duffy's Deviled Dippy Eggs
Impress guests with these savory, inventive deviled eggs. With this recipe, you get the creamy goodness of a traditional deviled egg, combined with the rich, runny yolk of a fried egg — all in one tasty bite.

Deviled Eggs with Anchovies and Rosemary
Seamus Mullen's superfood recipe for deviled eggs with anchovies and rosemary
This dish loaded with antioxidants and healthy fats. Rosemary has been shown to increase blood circulation to the brain and contain anti-inflammatory compounds that support your immune system. Plus, anchovies are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids.

Drunken Eggs
John Fraser's Drunken Eggs
When classic just won't cut it, go for these drunken eggs. The interesting ingredient combinations (Rice Krispies and black sesame seeds, to name a few) will keep guests guessing ... and coming back for more.

