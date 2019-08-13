Get the latest from TODAY

By Katie Lee

Television show host and cookbook author Katie Lee is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to celebrate her favorite summer food by cooking up corn-filled recipes for summer. She shows us how to make corn chowder with scallops and sweet corn ice pops.

Katie Lee's Scallop Corn Chowder

Katie Lee

Corn is so perfect and sweet in the summertime. I love the combination of the fresh corn with seafood and smoky bacon.

Katie Lee's Corn Ice Pops

Katie Lee

These are different and surprisingly delicious. It's the type of thing that sounds a little odd but they're amazing. Plus, they're made with yogurt so they're low on the guilt factor.

Get The Recipe

Get The Recipe

