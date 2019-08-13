Television show host and cookbook author Katie Lee is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to celebrate her favorite summer food by cooking up corn-filled recipes for summer. She shows us how to make corn chowder with scallops and sweet corn ice pops.

Corn is so perfect and sweet in the summertime. I love the combination of the fresh corn with seafood and smoky bacon.

These are different and surprisingly delicious. It's the type of thing that sounds a little odd but they're amazing. Plus, they're made with yogurt so they're low on the guilt factor.

