I will tell anyone who will listen about my Kyocera ceramic knife. It’s the one kitchen utensil that has truly transformed my (cooking) life. That may sound over the top, but seriously … this knife is amazing.

I learned about this ceramic knife a few years ago from a friend and former roommate and, after constantly borrowing hers, I knew I needed my own. I ordered one on Amazon, a 5 1/2-inch Santoku model with a blue handle — and it's been my go-to knife ever since.

Why am I so obsessed with it? Put simply, it’s really, really sharp. Like, almost frighteningly so. It sounds corny, but the first time I cut bread with my friend’s ceramic knife, I think I actually gasped. I was cutting a dense, crusty homemade loaf, which would usually involve a lot of sawing back and forth with a traditional bread knife.

But the ceramic blade slid right through the bread — thick crust and all — almost like it was butter.

The same goes for cutting fruits, vegetables, fish and even cuts of boneless meat. I always thought it was necessary to have a serrated knife to cut tomatoes without juice and seeds flying everywhere — but no, my ceramic knife not only glides through tomatoes, but also effortlessly cuts paper-thin, professional chef-worthy slices that make me feel like a way better cook than I actually am!

The knife also has a lightweight but durable plastic handle that feels comfortable and natural in my hand. And because the blade is so precise, it never slips around (like some duller knives) when I make the first cut. I always feel in control when using it. Also, because the blade isn’t made of metal, it will never rust or add a metallic flavor to foods.

A few tips on buying ceramic knives

Ceramic knives differ from regular knives in a few important ways. First, the blades are much thinner than standard metal ones, so they should never be used to pry or twist anything and they shouldn't be used to cut through hard substances like bone or frozen foods, as the blade could snap.

Also, they can only be sharpened with special, ceramic knife sharpeners. You can buy these, but you can also mail your knife to Kyocera and they’ll sharpen it for you for the cost of shipping. However, ceramic knives need to be sharpened a lot less often than traditional knives. I mailed mine in once and the process was quick and straightforward.

Finally, from personal experience, don’t leave your ceramic knife unprotected in a drawer where it could bump up against other utensils, because the razor-thin blade chips easily. (On the bright side, when I mailed my knife to Kyocera for sharpening, hoping that they could at least smooth out the chip in the blade, they just replaced the whole knife!)

Bottom line, my Kyocera ceramic knife is one of my most prized kitchen possessions. And ranging from $32 to $50 for the 5 1/2-inch model, it’s a pretty great deal for a quality tool that could last you many, many years.

If you want to see a ceramic knife in action, check out this mesmerizing demo video from Kyocera.

