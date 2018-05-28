Kick off barbecue season with these National Burger Day recipes

share tweet pin email

It's no coincidence that National Burger Day falls on Memorial Day. In all our patriotic glory, we're coming to the barbecue ready to grill up one of our all-time favorite burger recipes.

Do you stick to the basics when it comes to burgers or prefer something cuter like this Pokemon burger from Down Under? Or, maybe you like something that bites back? In that case, there's always the roasted tarantula burger — yes, it's a real thing!

Whatever you fancy when it comes to the best beef (or chorizo, veggies or chicken) burger, these delicious sandwiches will keep guests happy throughout grilling season.

Why not mimic the burger favored by Adam Rippon, Ina Garten and Guy Fieri? This copycat In-N-Out burger is so good, you'll be going animal style in no time.

Another California-style burger, this spin uses cumin, gruyere and an ambrosia sauce with green chile sauce to give your tastebuds a little extra love.

Nothing celebrates red, white an blue like bacon, burgers and ranch dressing. With all your favorite ingredients in one tasty dish, this recipe is easy and cheesy.

Want something lighter yet still flavorful? Try this black bean burger with a hoisin glaze. It's packed with protein, fiber, iron and many other vital nutrients. Plus, they taste amazing!

Trisha Yearwood's sweet pea burgers have a garbanzo bean and sweet potato base and they are tasty as they are sweet. She serves them on onion burger buns to balance the sweet with a little savory.

Chicken Chorizo Burgers

This flavor blast of a burger uses ground chicken and chorizo in lieu of beef and they are pretty epic. The chorizo keeps the chicken meat extra moist during the grilling process, but home chefs can swap in sweet Italian sausage or ground turkey if they're not feeling something that spicy.

For all the pickle lovers who prefer a crisp sensation over a pickle juice slushy, this is the burger for you. This is the one, the only, the perfect "crunch" burger.

The secret to this burger's over-the-top flavor is in the center. Hiding inside is a molten pocket of gooey nacho cheese dip. It's a little crazy, but it might be just the thing to get your Memorial Day party going.

Love a good bloody mary? This burger version uses everything from celery seeds to hot sauce to create a savory fix to sink your teeth into.

This turkey burger takes classic country flavors to the next level. Stuffed with crumbled bacon and topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled peaches, it's just the right combination of flavors to celebrate the many flavors of the season.