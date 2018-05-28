Food

Kick off barbecue season with these National Burger Day recipes

It's no coincidence that National Burger Day falls on Memorial Day. In all our patriotic glory, we're coming to the barbecue ready to grill up one of our all-time favorite burger recipes.

Do you stick to the basics when it comes to burgers or prefer something cuter like this Pokemon burger from Down Under? Or, maybe you like something that bites back? In that case, there's always the roasted tarantula burger — yes, it's a real thing!

Here are Bobby Flay's secrets for making the best burger ever

Here are Bobby Flay's secrets for making the best burger ever

Whatever you fancy when it comes to the best beef (or chorizo, veggies or chicken) burger, these delicious sandwiches will keep guests happy throughout grilling season.

In-N-Out Burger Copycat
In 'n' Out Burger copycat recipe
Why not mimic the burger favored by Adam Rippon, Ina Garten and Guy Fieri? This copycat In-N-Out burger is so good, you'll be going animal style in no time.

California-style Burger
SORTEDFood's California-style burger
Samantha Okazaki/TODAY
Another California-style burger, this spin uses cumin, gruyere and an ambrosia sauce with green chile sauce to give your tastebuds a little extra love.

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Burger Bowls
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Nothing celebrates red, white an blue like bacon, burgers and ranch dressing. With all your favorite ingredients in one tasty dish, this recipe is easy and cheesy.

Black Bean Burger with Sweet Hoisin Glaze
Dee Dee Pernell's Hoisin Burgers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Want something lighter yet still flavorful? Try this black bean burger with a hoisin glaze. It's packed with protein, fiber, iron and many other vital nutrients. Plus, they taste amazing!

Trisha Yearwood's 'Sweet-Pea' Burgers
Trisha Yearwood's vegetarian sweet potato burger
Trisha Yearwood's sweet pea burgers have a garbanzo bean and sweet potato base and they are tasty as they are sweet. She serves them on onion burger buns to balance the sweet with a little savory.

Chicken Chorizo Burgers
Chicken Chorizo Burgers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
This flavor blast of a burger uses ground chicken and chorizo in lieu of beef and they are pretty epic. The chorizo keeps the chicken meat extra moist during the grilling process, but home chefs can swap in sweet Italian sausage or ground turkey if they're not feeling something that spicy.

The Perfect Burger (aka The Crunch Burger)
Bobby Flay's Crunch Burger
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
For all the pickle lovers who prefer a crisp sensation over a pickle juice slushy, this is the burger for you. This is the one, the only, the perfect "crunch" burger.

Sunny's Nacho Bacon Burger
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
The secret to this burger's over-the-top flavor is in the center. Hiding inside is a molten pocket of gooey nacho cheese dip. It's a little crazy, but it might be just the thing to get your Memorial Day party going.

Perfect Bloody Mary Burgers
Justin Chapple's Bloody Mary Burgers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Love a good bloody mary? This burger version uses everything from celery seeds to hot sauce to create a savory fix to sink your teeth into.

Bacon-Stuffed Turkey Burgers with Grilled Peaches
Jamika Pessoa's Bacon-Stuffed Turkey Burger
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
This turkey burger takes classic country flavors to the next level. Stuffed with crumbled bacon and topped with pepper jack cheese and grilled peaches, it's just the right combination of flavors to celebrate the many flavors of the season.

