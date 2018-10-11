We're totally falling for these sweet and spicy seasonal autumn drinks

These festive drinks are perfect for any fall gathering, from a football tailgate to Halloween or even Thanksgiving.
by Erica Chayes Wida / / Source: TODAY
fall sangria recipe, Thanksgiving sangria, fall cocktails
Maureen Petrosky / TODAY

It just wouldn't be fall without some cozy cocktails and spicy ciders.

There are plenty of festive occasions to enjoy an autumn libation. Of course, pumpkin spice lattes aren't the only game in town. From hot ciders to boozy bevies, the list of fall-flavored drinks is endless. Not to mention, a festive, homemade spin on your morning coffee helps kick the craving for those expensive drinks out at the cafe.

Whether you want the recipe for your Halloween bash, football tailgate or just as a "hello world" wake-up call (we recommend the non-alcoholic ones for that!), here are some of the tastiest drinks to toast the season.

Warm Caramel Apple Cocktail
Maureen Petrosky/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Warm Caramel Apple Cocktail

Maureen Petrosky

This seasonal sipper is a lovely, crisp pour for breakfast or lunch but once spiked with a little rum and served warm, it becomes the ideal cocktail for another great fall activity: camping.

Apple Cider Sangria
Michael Galvan / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Apple Cider Sangria

Featuring wine, cider and whiskey, this big-batch drink can be made ahead so the host is not stuck on bartending duty during the party.

Thanksgiving sangria is the perfect cocktail for a crowd
Maureen Petrosky / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Thanksgiving sangria is the perfect cocktail for a crowd

Maureen Petrosky

The name of this sangria recipe is spot on. It packs a lot of punch with cava sparkling wine and vodka but has a delightfully warming flavor from the clover honey, anise, orange peel and fresh ginger.

Pumpkin Keg with Witches' Brew Cocktail
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Keg with Witches' Brew Cocktail

TODAY

This cocktail is so fun to serve, mainly because it's dished out in an actual pumpkin keg (which is easier to make than one might suspect). Win over your Halloween party guests with this fresh, pumpkin-y treat.

Mulled Cider
Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Mulled Cider

Jeremy Hawn

Forget your average hot cider and try this ultra creamy and slightly spicy one by mixologist Jeremy Hawn from New York City's famed Gotham Bar and Grill.

Blood-Moon Punch
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Blood-Moon Punch

Martha Stewart

In charge of beverages for your kids' Halloween party at school? Wow the crowd with Martha Stewart's Blood-Moon Punch. It's delightfully spooky but with no actual spirits involved, it's perfect for revelers of all ages.

Pumpkin Spice Latte
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Casey Barber

This do-it-yourself pumpkin spice latte is the ultimate treat to get the day going or bring with you ahead of a pumpkin-picking outing or even ahead of the big football game. It also helps control the sugar count that might climb up when you order this fall staple at a coffee shop.

