We're totally falling for these sweet and spicy seasonal autumn drinks

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It just wouldn't be fall without some cozy cocktails and spicy ciders.

There are plenty of festive occasions to enjoy an autumn libation. Of course, pumpkin spice lattes aren't the only game in town. From hot ciders to boozy bevies, the list of fall-flavored drinks is endless. Not to mention, a festive, homemade spin on your morning coffee helps kick the craving for those expensive drinks out at the cafe.

Whether you want the recipe for your Halloween bash, football tailgate or just as a "hello world" wake-up call (we recommend the non-alcoholic ones for that!), here are some of the tastiest drinks to toast the season.

This seasonal sipper is a lovely, crisp pour for breakfast or lunch but once spiked with a little rum and served warm, it becomes the ideal cocktail for another great fall activity: camping.

Featuring wine, cider and whiskey, this big-batch drink can be made ahead so the host is not stuck on bartending duty during the party.

The name of this sangria recipe is spot on. It packs a lot of punch with cava sparkling wine and vodka but has a delightfully warming flavor from the clover honey, anise, orange peel and fresh ginger.

This cocktail is so fun to serve, mainly because it's dished out in an actual pumpkin keg (which is easier to make than one might suspect). Win over your Halloween party guests with this fresh, pumpkin-y treat.

Forget your average hot cider and try this ultra creamy and slightly spicy one by mixologist Jeremy Hawn from New York City's famed Gotham Bar and Grill.

In charge of beverages for your kids' Halloween party at school? Wow the crowd with Martha Stewart's Blood-Moon Punch. It's delightfully spooky but with no actual spirits involved, it's perfect for revelers of all ages.

This do-it-yourself pumpkin spice latte is the ultimate treat to get the day going or bring with you ahead of a pumpkin-picking outing or even ahead of the big football game. It also helps control the sugar count that might climb up when you order this fall staple at a coffee shop.