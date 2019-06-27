While many Americans will be celebrating Independence Day with a classic hamburger or hot dog on the grill, there are also plenty restaurants around the country offering both patriotic-themed foods, as well as special Fourth of July deals.

To really get in the spirit, a handful of restaurants are offering themed foods, too. From bagels to ice cream, here are some options to add the perfect touch of patriotism to any July 4 get-together.

Red, White and Blue Eats

Krispy Kreme

These special-edition "Let Freedom Ring" doughnuts are available for a limited time at Krispy Kreme and they come in three different varieties:

Freedom Ring Doughnut: a glazed doughnut decorated with an American flag design and patriotic sprinkles.

Sprinkled Ring Doughnut: a glazed doughnut dipped in white icing, which is then covered in red, white, and blue sprinkles.

Firework Ring Doughnut: a classic glazed doughnut dipped in bright blue icing, with red and white stripes.

The doughnuts are available now through July 4.

Bruegger's Bagels

Pre-order your red, white and blue bagels today by calling your local Bruegger’s to give your July 4th table spread the 🎆 it deserves. https://t.co/YNkPbi4YVl pic.twitter.com/ozIlSPTI4w — Bruegger's (@Brueggers) June 26, 2019

Bruegger's Bagels is also going all in on the patriotic theme. Now through July 2, you can pre-order marbleized red, white and blue bagels for pickup on July 3 and 4. The plain-flavored bagels are first kettle-boiled and then baked. Keep in mind that some locations will have limited hours on July 4.

Einstein Brothers Bagels

Einstein Brothers Bagels will have its own version of the red, white and blue bagel, as well. Customers will also need to pre-order these bagels for pickup in store on July 2-4.

Holsteins Shakes and Buns

Holsteins Shakes and Buns

For those celebrating Independence Day in Las Vegas, Holsteins Shakes and Buns will offer a 'Merica Shake for $15. This American-themed shake is made with vanilla ice cream, graham cracker crumble, strawberries, Jack Daniels, two gummy army men, one red swirl lollipop, four blue raspberry Mike & Ikes, red licorice curls and a paper flag.

Carvel

Carvel

Serve up a red, white and blue ice cream cake this July 4 with help from Carvel. Choose from a square flag cake or the Stars 'n Stripes Heart Cake. Both are filled with both chocolate and vanilla ice creams separated by Carvel "crunchies." You can also add a customized message on top of either cake.

Mrs. Fields

Mrs. Fields

Choose from a selection of patriotic sweet treats from Mrs. Fields, including cookies with red, white and blue icing and themed boxes like the Firecracker Celebration Box for $19.99. It includes bite-sized cookies and star candy. The larger Stars and Bites Forever Basket ($124.99) features a mix of bite-sized cookies, brownie bites and hand-frosted star cookies.

More Summer Dining Deals

The Cheesecake Factory

We can disagree about whether an OREO is a cookie or a sandwich, but one thing we all know for sure is that it makes for a great cheesecake. pic.twitter.com/AvpCxdubej — The Cheesecake Factory 🍰 (@Cheesecake) May 25, 2019

Using DoorDash to order a meal on the holiday? You'll be able to score a free slice of The Cheesecake Factory's Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake with any order totaling $17.76 (the date of America's founding) from July 3 through July 7. Use the promo code OREO at checkout to score the freebie.The Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake has Oreo cookies, layers of fudge cake and Oreo cookie mousse topped with milk chocolate icing. Yum!

The chain's April Fools Day promotion ended up crashing DoorDash's site, so grabbing this deal early might be a good idea.

Miguel's Jr

Miguel's Jr

Miguel's Jr., a California-based Mexican restaurant chain, will be offering its Original Burritos for just $4 on July 4. It's also the first time the chain will be open for the holiday in 46 years. Burrito fillings include seasoned chicken, shredded beef or chile verde pork, refried beans, Spanish rice and cheddar cheese. There's no coupon required to get the deal.

Waitr and Bite Squad

Restaurant delivery apps, Waitr and Bite Squad will be offering 50% off delivery fees July 4-6 in honor of the U.S. 50 states. Just use the promo code 5050 to get the discount when checking out.