Ben & Jerry's officially cancels Free Cone Day because of coronavirus

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has closed schools, temporarily shuttered businesses and canceled major festivals, but the latest event to be affected by the virus has truly devastated ice cream lovers.

On Tuesday, Ben & Jerry's announced it will cancel its annual Free Cone Day for the first time ever.

Please see an important announcement regarding the postponement of Free Cone Day. Learn more: https://t.co/4TJvyEyyh0 pic.twitter.com/0CO2Rv4XWS — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) March 10, 2020

Typically, Free Cone Day is during the second week of April every year. The international celebration occurs in Ben & Jerry's scoop shops around the world and it's been a company tradition for more than 40 years — dating back to 1979. This will be the first time the Vermont-based creamery has canceled the event.

On this magical day, from noon until 8 p.m., the chain gives out as many free cones as customers' desire. Needless to say, it's something people look forward to for many months.

The folks at Ben & Jerry's took to social media to share the sad news.

“This year, some of our scoop shops in communities around the world will be unable to take part in Free Cone Day due to precautions put in place by local governments around large public gatherings, considering the increasing presence of COVID-19,” Ben & Jerry’s said in a statement. "To stand in solidarity with ice cream lovers everywhere, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Free Cone Day this year."

The creamery added that it hopes to "reschedule" the global event later this year, but did not provide additional details on when that day will come.

"Our scoop shops remain open as usual and ready to serve up your favorites," the statement concluded.

Eating ice cream has in no way been linked to coronavirus, but the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention has advised people to avoid large crowds. Free Cone Day often attracts massive lines outside of Ben & Jerry's scoop shops, so the measure isn't unprecedented.

Still, ice cream fans across the country couldn't hold back their emotions.

Thank you for going the right thing but I’m gonna just sit here and cry. — Michele (@atatatstat) March 11, 2020

ben and jerrys postponed free cone day and as a vermonter this hits home😤😔👎🏼👊🏼😡 — chantalle ⁷ (@lostrozes) March 11, 2020

I was fine when it came for our cruises



I was okay when it started taking down our schools



I was even fine with it dismantling our economy and plummeting us into a recession



But when the Corona Virus comes for our Ben & Jerry’s... it’s gone too far https://t.co/SquSpOzQFd — Steven O'Brien (@SteveOB10) March 11, 2020

Until Ben & Jerry's provides additional details, if you're craving something sweet and cold, it's probably a good idea to stock up on a few of your favorite at the grocery store.

They won't be free, but at least you can host your own cone day at home.