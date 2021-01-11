Ben & Jerry's launches ice cream desserts for dogs

There's a delicious new Ben & Jerry's ice cream in the freezer aisle that dog lovers won't be able to keep their paws off.

Beginning Monday, the Vermont-based creamery stocked supermarkets, chain retailers and select pet stores with their latest treat: dog treats. The new line of Doggie Desserts was created to honor the pups in the company's corporate office, which, according to it's website, has up to 40 cute canines snuggled under its employees' desks on any given day.

Talk about lifting workplace spirits on a ruff day.

The new flavor is reportedly made with the same types of ingredients as ice cream for humans but designed with dogs' health in mind. Ben & Jerry's

The launch is the first time in Ben & Jerry's 42-year history that its ice cream makers have crafted a tasty treat specifically intended for an animal. Though the business has run into some backlash over how some of its dairy cows are treated, Ben & Jerry's animal welfare practices reflect the original founders' passion for politics and environmentalism, including their love for four-legged creatures.

The treats come in two flavors, both of which are sold individually in 4-ounce mini cups or in packs of four for $3 and $5, respectively. With a sunflower butter base, Pontch's Mix has frozen peanut butter, pretzel swirls and was named after a little Frenchie bulldog who is a fixture in the office. Rosie's Batch, an ode to a rescue mutt by the same name that frequents the corporate HQ, has creamy pumpkin and mini, pup-friendly cookies.

Meet Rosie, for whom the new pup-friendly ice cream was named. Rosie lives with one of Ben & Jerry's employees from consumer insights. Ben & Jerry's

"We know our fans love their dogs and treat them like family. We created this product line so pups can enjoy something even better than belly rubs," said Lindsay Bumps, a Ben & Jerry’s global marketing specialist and certified veterinary technician, in a statement.

To sweeten dogs' days even more, Ben & Jerry's also partnered with some pet suppliers to create an leash (in the company's iconic tie-dye, of course) made out of recycled water bottles. In addition, they created a dog toy that looks like an ice cream cone and stuffed with recycled filling. Both are available with other merchandise online at Ben & Jerry's Gift Shop.