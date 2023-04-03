Matt Damon, is that you? Ben Affleck is confused for his pal in a new Dunkin' ad

It may be easy to believe Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are the same person — the Boston thing, the “Good Will Hunting” thing, the best-friend thing. And Dunkin’s new commercial is playing up the confusion and poking a little fun.

In a new ad starring Affleck released April 3, the actor strides up to a Dunkin’ counter, saying he’s arrived to shoot his commercial for Dunkin’s new Dunkin' Run meal (a large coffee and a doughnut for $1). The comparisons to his childhood friend set in from there.

"I thought I'd be, like, authentic and meta," he said. "Yes, I'm doing a commercial, but am I doing the commercial? You know, I don't do commercials. I'm a real actor. This is an art form for me."

"I do know you," said one of the workers, who then turns to a colleague. "'Departed.'"

"Were you in 'The Departed'?" the second worker asks.

"Matt Damon?" Affleck responds, shaking his head.

"I love him," the second worker chimes in. "I love him. I love him."

"Mmm," Affleck eeked out. "I mean some of his work."

“He’s had a really consistent career I think,” the second worker said.

"Ugh," Affleck said while tilting his head back and rolling his eyes.

Affleck and Damon are longtime friends and work partners, having teamed up on several projects throughout their near-30 years in Hollywood. Their latest is "Air," a film Affleck directed about how Nike landed Michael Jordan as a client. They both produced and star in it, too.

Affleck also worked with Dunkin' on a Super Bowl ad earlier this year. In that one — which was filmed in the Massachusetts suburbs near where Affleck grew up — the star is working the drive-thru line when his wife, Jennifer Lopez, is the last customer he serves.

"What are you doing here?" she asked through the drive-thru window.

"You're embarrassing me in front of my friends," he replied, looking over his shoulder.

"Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she wondered.

"I gotta go guys," he said to his co-workers.

"Grab me a glazed," she insists.