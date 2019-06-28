Check out "Joy Full Eats" on YouTube.com/TODAY and TODAY.com! For more great episodes, be sure to subscribe here.

Done right, smoothies can be a terrific way to pack in nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. I'm always experimenting with a hodgepodge of ingredients in my kitchen to figure out what creations works best — and I'm also constantly surprised and delighted by how luxurious and flavorful unique combinations turn out.

Pro tip: If you're looking to shake things up, you can transform almost any standard smoothie into a thickened smoothie bowl, lickable ice pop or dessert-worthy pudding. Trust me, as a self-proclaimed smoothie mixologist, the sky's the limit.

I'm crazy for this kiwi concoction. It's got a sweet and tangy flavor, a fun and vibrant green color and comes packed with potassium and fiber to nurture your body. The mint adds a fresh, cooling flavor that elevates every delicious sip. To magically convert this beverage into a creamy pudding, just add chia seeds right into the blender and stash in the fridge for a few hours to gel. As the tiny seedlings absorb liquid, they expand to about 10 times their size and create a pudding-like consistency. You can enjoy the pudding straight up, or layer it with granola and sliced kiwi for a scrumptious morning meal parfait.

This smoothie screams summer — it's sweet, refreshing and oh-so-good. And thanks to the ease and availability of frozen fruit, you can happily enjoy it year-round. To transform this blended beverage into a smoothie bowl that you can eat with a spoon, simply add less liquid into the blender to make it extra rich and thick. Then, decorate the top with whatever healthy extras you have on hand, including shredded coconut, pomegranate seeds, granola or fresh fruit.

I call this my four-ingredient vacation because any frozen coconut-pineapple beverage instantly transports me to the beach! It tastes clean and refreshing, yet rich and indulgent, and is comprised of wholesome ingredients you can feel good about slurping.

Pro tip: On scorching-hot summer days, pour your smoothie into ice pop molds and freeze for a fun tropical treat.

