Batch of ready-to-eat Panera soup recalled after glove pieces found

A batch of ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup from Panera is being recalled after pieces of food-handling gloves were found in some of the containers shipped to grocery stores in four states, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service said this week.

The soup "may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically pieces of gray nitrile glove," the agency, part of the Department of Agriculture, said in a statement Thursday.

The batch was shipped to stores in Arizona, Florida, Georgia and Texas, the agency said.

Blount Fine Foods of McKinney, Texas, reached out to the FSIS after receiving "several" consumer complaints about pieces of gray gloves found in the soup, food and safety officials said.

Blount Fine Foods, manufacturer of Panera brand soups, in McKinney, Texas. Butterworth, Max / Google

No reports of adverse reactions have been reported, but officials said some consumers may have the product in their refrigerators at home.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the service said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The recalled soup produced on July 1 comes in 16-ounce plastic containers marked “Panera BREAD at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup” with lot code 070121-1V and has a use-by date of Sept. 9, the FSIS said.

Blount Fine Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.