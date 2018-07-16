Ina Garten and Jennifer Garner spent a 'perfect morning' together

share tweet pin email

We've had a hunch Jennifer Garner is obsessed with celebrity chef Ina Garten ever since she shared a video of herself kissing one of the Food Network star's cookbooks.

But now that she's spent an entire morning with the Barefoot Contessa at her home, the actress is practically pinching herself.

"I understand if this brings up big feelings for you, but I spent the morning with @inagarten. In her barn kitchen, in her garden, having coffee ... yes. It’s true. I even got a sneak peek of the new Barefoot Contessa cookbook — #CookLikeAPro — it’s fabulous," Garner gushed in the caption of a photo of the pair together.

The "Alias" alum, who for months has been sharing a series of "pretend cooking show" videos inspired in part by the Barefoot Contessa, went on to thank her cooking idol for the friendly visit.

"Thank you for the perfect morning, Ina, you are beloved for a reason. I can't wait to continue the conversation," she wrote, adding the hashtags #sheseverythingwewanthertobe and #luckyme.

It seems the actress is not alone in her admiration. Garten shared the same photo of the pair, writing, "Such a fun morning with @jennifer.garner! Nothing more soul-satisfying for me than to spend time with a smart, compassionate woman I admire."

In March, the chef also revealed she got a kick out of Garner's sometimes-wacky cooking videos.

"Isn’t she lovely?! I just think she's so wonderful," Garten told People magazine. "I love her videos so much. She is adorable and smart and not at all performing — that’s just who she is. I just think she’s really special."