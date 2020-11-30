Barbecue lovers rejoice: Chipotle is testing smoked brisket in select cities

Chipotle has long been known for having a simple menu it rarely changes, so when updates happen, it’s worth taking notice.

While some changes have been met with varying degrees of enthusiasm from the public — from the exciting addition of carne asada to queso, which initially got a lukewarm response — the latest menu item promises to generate interest.

In a big win for meat lovers, Chipotle is testing adding smoked brisket to the menu at 64 restaurants locations in Cincinnati, Ohio and Sacramento, California for a limited time.

The latest addition is made of smoked beef brisket seasoned with a special spice blend that is then seared fresh on the grill, and finished with a sauce made with Mexican peppers.

“We’re thrilled to offer a new, responsibly-sourced brisket that tastes terrific and meets our industry leading Food with Integrity standards,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer, in a statement to media. “The richness of our real Smoked Brisket recipe delivers a craveable new flavor to our guests as we continue to innovate across our menu.”

Chipotle has long used this testing process to introduce new items on a small scale before releasing them nationwide. In 2019 and 2020, carne asada, supergreens salad mix and queso blanco all went through the same process and were ultimately rolled out nationally.

Cilantro-lime cauliflower rice is currently also in this testing phase, at restaurants in Denver and throughout Wisconsin, and there’s a digital-only quesadilla available in Cleveland and Indianapolis.

The smoked brisket will be available for in-restaurant, online, mobile and contactless delivery at participating locations for a limited time, but if it does well, we just may see it on a local menu soon. But as for how soon, time will tell.

"The testing period and widespread availability is still to be determined," a representative for Chipotle told TODAY in an email.