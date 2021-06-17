Barbecue: The Black and Indigenous roots of an American tradition

Marie Jean was a barbecue pitmaster, a woman directing a group of men to create a memorable Fourth of July meal in 1840. What’s astounding is that she was an enslaved Black woman living in Arkansas two decades before the Civil War, featured in the local newspaper for her cooking and was eventually able to buy her freedom and run a restaurant.

“She’s so highly regarded that when she dies, the white newspaper eulogizes her,” said Adrian Miller, culinary historian, certified barbecue judge and author of “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue,” which came out in April. “It’s a testament to her character … and the entrepreneurial spirit that Black people brought to barbecue.”

Adrian Miller is the author of "Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue." Ryan Dearth

Barbecue is ubiquitous in America — the stuff of regional pride, fierce rivalries and a celebration staple. But the role of Black chefs and Indigenous traditions in creating that culture has been largely overlooked. The story of Marie Jean is just one of many Miller shares in his book, which aims to correct the narrative and showcase these contributions.

“Barbecue is tied to slavery and Blackness in this country because, for at least two centuries and probably longer, Black people were the ones who did all the prep work, did all the cooking, did the serving and even did the entertaining after all the eating was done,” Miller explained. “And then after emancipation, you've got Black people with this highly marketable and coveted skill for making barbecue. And they get recruited to do barbecues all across the country. So they not only become barbecue’s go-to cooks, but in many cases, they were barbecue's most effective ambassadors.”

Black and Indigenous people have contributed to everything from the farming and herding of animals to the cooking process, seasoning and sides.

“You can't really tell the story of American food without including the Indigenous perspective,” said chef Sean Sherman, founder of Minnesota-based The Sioux Chef, whose mission is to promote knowledge and access to pre-colonial Native American cuisine. “A lot of Indigenous staples are just dotted throughout Southern barbecue,” he added, pointing to ingredients like corn, beans, spices and chilies, which were introduced to colonists by Indigenous people and are used as barbecue sides and flavoring for meat.

Sean Sherman at his forthcoming new restaurant, Owamni by The Sioux Chef. Heidi Ehalt

Indigenous cooking also involved smoking as a food preservation technique, though the pre-colonial meats they cooked came from native animals like bison, elk and rabbit. “Some of the tribes had really complex buildings and smokehouses,” Sherman said.

Barbecue, Miller added, is a combination of Indigenous, European and West African meat-smoking techniques.