Controversial Dunkin' Donuts sign causes social media uproar

Starting a weekday morning with coffee is a necessity for many Americans, but on Monday, some Dunkin' Donuts customers say they got a pretty rude awakening at one of the chain's stores, after seeing a sign that has since caused major backlash on social media.

This sign is being displayed at a @dunkindonuts in Baltimore. General manager posted a sign asking customers to report employees not speaking English. Even offering a reward. #shocking pic.twitter.com/1kUr0lcYuY — Gillian Morley (@GillianMorley_) June 18, 2018

The sign read: "If you hear any of our staff shouting in a language other than English, please call 443-415-7775 immediately with the name of the employee to receive a coupon for free coffee and a pastry — General Manager."

Gillian Morley, a news producer at WBAL-TV in Baltimore, an NBC News affiliate, was among the first to spot the sign and tweeted a photo of it. She added, "This sign is being displayed at a @dunkindonuts in Baltimore. General manager posted a sign asking customers to report employees not speaking English. Even offering a reward. #shocking."

It wasn't long before the Twitter universe responded with outrage about the note.

When did speaking several languages become a reportable offense? Seriously @dunkindonuts ?! — palabranyc (@palabra_nyc) June 18, 2018

when should we expect the "Buy One Donut Get One Free...If You're White" promotion? and will it be a national thing or just this store? — truth balloon (@truth_balloon) June 18, 2018

Angry tweeters called out Dunkin' Donuts and demanded that the sign be addressed as soon as possible.

@dunkindonuts you need to stop this or prepare to be boycotted — ãµã³ãã¹ (@mr_sandtoes) June 18, 2018

@dunkindonuts Please do something about this and this store's general manager. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. — silhan (@whitelily22) June 18, 2018

Another user had a different solution and offered their own reward.

I am offering a dozen donuts to the first person to steal this sign. — Maoist Ken (@eto_o_o_face) June 18, 2018

Of course, since it is Twitter, instead of responding with some opinion about the content of the sign, some of the people who participated in the social media debate had more to say about the wording of the note itself.

Just so Iâm clear:

SHOUTING IN ENLGISH IS OKAY, RIGHT? — Nicholas Zahn (@nzahn1) June 18, 2018

You've got to wonder why Dunkin Donuts employees should be shouting at all. — Paper Ballots (@Appalachia99) June 18, 2018

Ultimately, Dunkin' Donuts corporate got involved later in the day and sent out a public statement about the sign, noting, "While her [the store's manager] intent was to address a customer service and satisfaction issue, the franchisee determined her approach was inappropriate and confirmed the sign has been removed."

Ah, the power of social media.