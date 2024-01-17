Baked by Melissa's viral recipes: Cucumber cottage cheese toast, green goddess ranch

Melissa Ben-Ishay is not just known for her mini-cupcake empire Baked by Melissa, but also the viral savory recipes she shares on TikTok. She is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her most famous recipes — which are also in her new cookbook, "Come Hungry: Salads, Meals, and Sweets for People Who Live to Eat": cucumber cottage cheese toast and green goddess ranch salad (a riff on her mega-viral green goddess salad recipe).

I've always loved ranch dressing but wanted to recreate the flavor profile with more nutrients. This recipe is creamy from the nutritional yeast and cashews, and bursting with flavor thanks to the quintessential ranchy herbs (dill and chives).

This salad is the perfect combination of so many delicious things — refreshing herbs, bright acidity and creamy cottage cheese. It's perfect for a light meal or midday snack, and the cucumber salad also works well in a pita or in a bowl.

If you like those great green recipes, you should also try these: