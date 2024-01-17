IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Baked by Melissa's viral recipes: Cucumber cottage cheese toast, green goddess ranch

Because nothing beats a bowl of cool, crunchy, well-dressed greens.
/ Source: TODAY
By Melissa Ben-Ishay

Melissa Ben-Ishay is not just known for her mini-cupcake empire Baked by Melissa, but also the viral savory recipes she shares on TikTok. She is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her most famous recipes — which are also in her new cookbook, "Come Hungry: Salads, Meals, and Sweets for People Who Live to Eat": cucumber cottage cheese toast and green goddess ranch salad (a riff on her mega-viral green goddess salad recipe).

Green Goddess Ranch Salad
Courtesy Baked by Melissa

Get The Recipe

Green Goddess Ranch Salad

Melissa Ben-Ishay

I've always loved ranch dressing but wanted to recreate the flavor profile with more nutrients. This recipe is creamy from the nutritional yeast and cashews, and bursting with flavor thanks to the quintessential ranchy herbs (dill and chives).

Cucumber Cottage Cheese Toast

Get The Recipe

Cucumber Cottage Cheese Toast

Melissa Ben-Ishay

This salad is the perfect combination of so many delicious things — refreshing herbs, bright acidity and creamy cottage cheese. It's perfect for a light meal or midday snack, and the cucumber salad also works well in a pita or in a bowl.

If you like those great green recipes, you should also try these:

