Make biscuits and coffee cake with Sandra Lee's 4-ingredient baking mix

At the grocery store, many of us buy those incredibly convenient, easy-to-use baking mixes when we need to whip up a quick bread, cake, muffins or waffles. But what happens when you run out or you simply can't find any more on the shelf? Don't panic, just make a batch of your own!

Do-it-yourself baking mix is actually super easy to make and it's a great pantry staple. With Mother's Day coming up this Sunday, this mix is an ideal thing to have on hand if you want to make mom a gorgeous homemade breakfast or brunch.

One of my favorite uses for this mix is a Southern classic: biscuits! All you need is the baking mix base below and any milk (or cream) of your choice. If you want a savory biscuit, feel free to add bacon bits, shredded cheese or whatever you like.

This coffee cake is so yummy that I always double the recipe so I have plenty of leftovers. You can also mix it up right in the pan, which means there's hardly any clean up. My favorite part about this coffee cake is the buttery, brown sugar topping. My recipe is really more like half coffee cake, half topping. What could be better than that?

Sandra Lee's DIY Baking Mix

Yield: Approximately 7 cups

Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes

Ingredients

6 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

3/4 cup shortening

Directions