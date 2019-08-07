A West Coast chain called Farmer Boys just created the ultimate dream job: a paid internship eating bacon.

And if sampling a bunch of bacon isn't enough to get applicants excited, the restaurant is offering $1,000 for one day's work. That's even better than the $18 minimum wage one California Chick-fil-A pays its workers for dishing up America's favorite fast food. Even the 3rd Hour of TODAY anchors are excited about the opportunity.

"I will do it for free!" Al Roker exclaimed while snacking on a piece of crisp bacon with his co-anchors.

Sheinelle Jones said she'd just had bacon Tuesday night — sacrificing her "don't eat after 6 p.m." rule for the love of bacon.

"I had bacon for dinner actually. The kids love breakfast for dinner," she said. (Who doesn't?)

Farmer Boys, a breakfast and burger spot serving "farm-fresh fare" with 92 locations throughout Southern California and Nevada, announced the contest to become their first-ever bacon taster Tuesday. The lucky winner will get to spend the day going "hog wild" (their pun, not ours) on menu items like the Bacon Boy Cheeseburger, the Farmer's Burger and the Farmer's Chopped Cobb Salad. The chosen one will also have the responsibility to rate each strip of bacon for flavor and thickness.

"You can have bad bacon, I've learned," Sheinelle said, showing off her bacon-tasting skills. "You can't go cheap with bacon, because you end up just having strips of fat."

"And turkey bacon," Dylan Dreyer added to Sheinelle's list of bad bacon.

While Sheinelle disagreed, Al was on Dylan's team.

"It's not bacon, it's turkey," said Al, who adheres to the protein-heavy, carb-free keto diet, adding that you might as well just eat the real deal.

Fortunately for Al, the bacon at Farmer Boys is all about the pork.

"At Farmer Boys, we’re firm believers in customer feedback and listening to our guests, and we felt that hiring our first ever Bacon Intern would add another layer to that philosophy and help make our food as pork-tacular as it can be,” said Larry Rusinko, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Farmer Boys.

Starting Tuesday, interested applicants need to post a photo or video to their Instagram that shows why they would be the ultimate Bacon Intern. In order to be considered, they have to tag @FarmerBoysFoods and use the hashtag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern in the caption. With the winner being announced on the chain's Instagram on Aug. 27, all entries have to be submitted by Aug. 20.

"My birthday!" Al exclaimed.

It looks like Al and bacon were always meant to be.