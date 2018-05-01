Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Hearts broke all over the world when Backstreet Boys singer Brian Littrell wed his wife, Leighanne, in September of 2000.

The couple recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 2, with a beautiful meal that included two decadent desserts — and a side of shade thrown at rival boy band 'N Sync.

"This is 18 minutes late.... but it's also 18 years of greatness..... love you Love..... happy anniversary," Brian wrote in the caption of his Instagram post on Monday.

Leighanne's plate of chocolate cake topped with ice cream is decorated with hearts, the number "18" and the words "My Queen." But a closer look at the plate holding Brian's dessert reveals a far less sweet sentiment:

Scrawled in what appears to be a sweet dessert sauce are the words "Back Street Boys Alright!" and in a red berry sauce: "NSYNC Sucks."

Although it's unclear who wrote those words — Brian, Leighanne or a super loyal waiter, perhaps — BSB fans have been commenting on the dessert like crazy, wishing the couple the best and chiming in with their own thoughts about the two boy bands.

Omg Brian. The cake. 😂😂😂 Happy Anniversary to both of you. 18 years and still going strong. 😊💙💕Here’s to many more beautiful years ahead. Blessings to both. 🙏🏻 — ⚡️𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓰𝓮𝓻𝓖𝓲𝓻𝓵83⚡️#GlovesOff (@ChargersFan83) September 3, 2018

NSYNC sucks though 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 — please follow me howie d!!!!! (@jonknightgirl85) September 3, 2018

*NSYNC sucks... 😂🤣 — Hurricane Ilona (@HurricaneIlona) September 3, 2018

Maybe next time remove the "nsync sucks." Was your server 14?? Geez... 🙄 — ~ Liz ~ (@Shrinkie_Dink) September 3, 2018

The singer's BSB bandmates (Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson) have not commented on social media about the post. Carter was in South America, while Dorough was on a family vacation and Richardson seemed to be busy thinking about football. Ever the jokester of the group, McLean was seen playing with extraordinarily large forks at Barton G. restaurant in Los Angeles. (TODAY Food reached out to Littrell but did not receive a comment at the time of publication.)

'N Syncers Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake have also remained silent on social media about Littrell's anniversary dessert photo.

Was the message meant in jest? Was there ever even any real beef between Backstreet Boys and 'N Sync as the photo suggests? Bass recently spoke to Al Roker on TODAY's new original series "COLD CUTS" about whether there's any truth about the rumored rivalry between the two boy bands.

We certainly wouldn't mind a reunion tour with both iconic boy bands!

There's a new episode of "Cold Cuts" every other Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on TODAY's YouTube channel. For more great episodes, be sure to subscribe here.