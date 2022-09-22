IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Back-to-school lunches: Chicken potpie soup and cheesy turkey roll-ups

Make going back to school delicious with lunch boxes that will actually get kids excited.

Chicken pot pie soup, roll ups and other creative school lunch ideas

By Winny Hayes

Culinary content creator Winny Hayes is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her go-to lunchbox-friendly recipes for back-to-school season. She shows us how to make comforting, creamy chicken potpie soup and cheesy turkey pinwheel roll-ups.

Chicken Potpie Soup
Get The Recipe

Chicken Potpie Soup

Winny Hayes

This is one of our favorite comfort foods — and it doesn't require making any pie crusts! Best of all, we always have enough for lunch the next day — and it tastes better, too.

Turkey and Cheese Roll-Ups
Winny Hayes
Get The Recipe

Turkey and Cheese Roll-Ups

Winny Hayes

Put a little twist on your turkey and cheese sandwiches with these fun roll-ups. They're easy to eat and will provide enough energy for the whole afternoon.

Winny Hayes