Back-to-school lunches: Chicken potpie soup and cheesy turkey roll-ups

Culinary content creator Winny Hayes is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her go-to lunchbox-friendly recipes for back-to-school season. She shows us how to make comforting, creamy chicken potpie soup and cheesy turkey pinwheel roll-ups.

This is one of our favorite comfort foods — and it doesn't require making any pie crusts! Best of all, we always have enough for lunch the next day — and it tastes better, too.

Put a little twist on your turkey and cheese sandwiches with these fun roll-ups. They're easy to eat and will provide enough energy for the whole afternoon.

