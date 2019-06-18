A professional photographer, who just happens to be a major fan of Starbucks, recently decided to surprise an Atlanta-based mommy blogger with a coffee-themed photoshoot.

The result? An adorable cake smash featuring a venti-sized cake and loads of whipped frosting.

Meet Aria, the next generation of Starbucks fans. LYNN PUZZO PHOTOGRAPHY

When stay-at-home-mom and photographer Lynn Puzzo moved to Atlanta to start her own professional studio, she knew she had to do something big to get business off the ground. An avid Starbucks enthusiast, Puzzo decided to create an entire set devoted to her favorite coffee chain and find one adorably baby to feature in a smash cake celebration.

That lucky baby was Aria Jade Dillon, daughter of mommy blogger Santana Dillon, who posed for the shoot shortly before she turned 1-year-old on June 15.

Dillon and Puzzo scheduled the shoot, but Dillon knew nothing of the elaborate Starbucks-themed decor Puzzo had up her sleeve.

Baby Aria digs into a Starbucks smash cake, thrilled to taste buttercream for the first time. LYNN PUZZO PHOTOGRAPHY

When Dillon and Aria arrived to the set, Dillon — who isn't a big coffee drinker but adores Starbucks' cake pops and tea drinks — was amazed by every detail.

"I loved it and was totally surprised. It was so creative," Dillon told TODAY Food. "This was [Aria's] first cake smash photoshoot. We’ve been doing photoshoots though since she was a baby! She loves to smile. She smiles just if you say her name! She’s literally one of the happiest babies I’ve encountered!"

In the photographs, Aria's winning smile was definitely on display.

Aria Jade Dillon goes was all smiles for this delicious Starbucks cake. LYNN PUZZO PHOTOGRAPHY

"She was so cute, and so happy — she danced and laughed through the whole thing — which had her momma and I laughing through the whole session as well! She is simply adorable," Puzzo said.

For the Starbucks cup-like cake, Puzzo sought out another Starbucks fan, Sandra Lopez, baker and owner of Santini Mini Sweets in Suwanee, Georgia. Lopez had never made a cake with this type of design before, but told TODAY she is a perfectionist and wanted to get it just right. She made a chocolate ganache cake with a chocolate mousse filling and a buttercream frosting.

"[The buttercream] was a hit for the little girl because she loved it," Lopez said. "Her expression was like 'Wow! What is this?'"

Aria Dillon digs into a Starbucks cup smash cake for an adorable photoshoot. LYNN PUZZO PHOTOGRAPHY

Among the many adorable baby birthday party treats, crazy 1-year-old replica cakes and cupcakes crafted by pro-bakers, Puzzo's surprise Starbucks cake smash is definitely one that will be remembered — especially by those who like their coffee sweet.