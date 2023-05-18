A simple spring supper: Smoky shrimp and citrusy grilled asparagus

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Brighten up your spring table with these recipes from Ayesha Nurdjaja.

Crispy shrimp with simple pepper sauce: Get the recipe!

By Ayesha Nurdjaja

Chef Ayesha Nurdjaja is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to warm-weather entertaining dishes. She shows us how to make marinated shrimp with a smoky pepper sauce and grilled asparagus with a lemony vinaigrette and hazelnuts.

Crispy Shrimp with Smoky Piquillo Pepper Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Ayesha Nurdjaja

I love this recipe because it hits so many flavor notes: hot, sweet and sour. It is easy to make, fun to eat and endlessly adaptable. This is the kind of food you want to make during the summer. The shrimp can be marinated overnight, and the rest of the dish comes together very quickly, but it is impressive enough for a party. And of course, it's delicious.

Grilled Asparagus with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Ayesha Nurdjaja

Asparagus is one of the first signs of spring, so for me, it is a happy vegetable. This recipe is bright, has great contrasting textures and flavors, and comes together in a flash.

Ayesha Nurdjaja