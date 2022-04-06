IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Get up to 87% off jewelry, wireless earbuds and more Steals & Deals for Mother’s Day

Ayesha Nurdjaja serves bourekas with braised butter beans

Celebrate the season with spiced butter beans and savory bourekas filled with leafy greens and salty cheeses.

Middle Eastern dishes made modern: Boureka, braised butter beans

April 6, 202205:08
/ Source: TODAY
By Ayesha Nurdjaja

Ayesha Nurdjaja, executive chef of acclaimed restaurants Shuka and Shukette in New York City, is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite Mediterranean-inspired appetizer recipes. She shows us how to make cheesy bourekas filled with Swiss chard and slow-cooked spiced butter beans.

Bourekas
Jen Davidson
Get The Recipe

Bourekas

Ayesha Nurdjaja

This recipe is easy to make yet looks so impressive. Once you master the technique, filling variations are endless.

Braised Butter Beans
Jen Davidson
Get The Recipe

Braised Butter Beans

Ayesha Nurdjaja

Beans are so underrated. This recipe is like a hug in a bowl. Serve as is or add more liquid to make a soup. Better yet — slather these thick braised beans on a hot pita. Trust me!

If you like those seasonal entertaining recipes, you should also try these:

Whipped Feta Dip with Pistachios
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Whipped Feta Dip with Pistachios

Ayesha Nurdjaja
Byaldi (Provençal Vegetable Casserole)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Byaldi (Provençal Vegetable Casserole)

Eric Ripert
Ayesha Nurdjaja