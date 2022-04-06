Ayesha Nurdjaja serves bourekas with braised butter beans

Ayesha Nurdjaja, executive chef of acclaimed restaurants Shuka and Shukette in New York City, is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite Mediterranean-inspired appetizer recipes. She shows us how to make cheesy bourekas filled with Swiss chard and slow-cooked spiced butter beans.

This recipe is easy to make yet looks so impressive. Once you master the technique, filling variations are endless.

Beans are so underrated. This recipe is like a hug in a bowl. Serve as is or add more liquid to make a soup. Better yet — slather these thick braised beans on a hot pita. Trust me!

If you like those seasonal entertaining recipes, you should also try these: