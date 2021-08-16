Jenna's friend puts avocado in her cereal — so she and Hoda tried it

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are always up for trying polarizing foods — like mac-and-cheese ice cream, for example — but their latest taste test has left them feeling a bit … underwhelmed.

On Monday's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the co-hosts dug into a bowl of Raisin Bran cereal with avocado slices, and they were a bit confused by the unconventional flavor combo.

Jenna began the segment by explaining that one of her friends first introduced her to the bizarre breakfast delicacy during a recent visit to her house.

"She said, 'Now, do you have an avocado?' and I said, 'Yes,'" Jenna recalled. "And I thought she was gonna make avocado toast," she said.

But when Jenna's friend began chopping up the avocado into little chunks, put them into her cereal bowl and poured milk on top, she said she was "shocked."

The co-hosts were both a bit disturbed but also intrigued when they found out they'd be trying out the dish themselves.

"Oh no, this can't be good. But let's try it," Hoda said, acknowledging that she does enjoy raisins.

"I love raisins, but I don't love a raisin with an avocado," Jenna countered.

The co-hosts took a bite and began chewing, and they weren't instantly disgusted — more so perplexed.

"You know what's funny about avocados?" Hoda said. "It takes on the flavor of whatever it's with."

Jenna couldn't help but agree and said, "It's a neutral. Avocado is the new neutral."

Jenna was then curious to know if Hoda would actually incorporate this flavor combo into her breakfast repertoire.

"No, I wouldn't," she said. "I mean, I'm eating it because it's here."

Jenna went back for a second bite and decided that this taste test was also a one-time deal for her.

"I wouldn't choose to do it," she said.

Hoda then realized the avocado does leave a bit of an aftertaste behind.

"You know what's funny? It actually does have a flavor," she said.

After trying her friend's breakfast of choice, Jenna was still baffled as to why she adds the avocado in.

"She says it adds protein and makes her full longer. I'm like, 'Yeah, but can't you just put it in eggs or put it on toast?'" she said. "I get that avocado's good for you but do you have to put it in milk?"

