Ashton Kutcher tries (and fails adorably) to make 'Paw Patrol' pancake art

Ashton Kutcher is great at many things: acting, pranking and positive thinking, to name a few. But when it comes to food art, the 40-year-old father recently realized his skills are lacking.

On Thursday, Kutcher posted a picture of a pancake character he made for his 3-year-old daughter, Wyatt.

When Kutcher presented his masterpiece (a slightly over-cooked Cockapoo named Skye from the hit children's show "Paw Patrol"), his little girl was far from wowed.

"What's this supposed to be?" she asked.

Don't worry, Kutcher. We see the resemblance.

Luckily, the actor didn't take the criticism to heart and told his Instagram followers he was "humbled" by the experience.

Perhaps he took a nod from wife and former "That '70s Show" co-star, Mila Kunis, who has been known to whip up some tasty meals in the kitchen. While Kunis loves to cook fried rice cauliflower and lasagna, the Ukrainian-born actress is quick to admit her mother's borscht is better than her own.

But here's hoping Kutcher doesn't give up on pancake art just yet. After all, what could be better than a battle of the best dad pancakes between Kutcher and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, whose been known to create pretty impressive flapjacks for his own daughter?

Even though Molly McNearney, Kimmel's wife and co-head writer for "Jimmy Kimmel Live," adoringly compared his artistry to the musings of a "lumberjack psychopath," it's hard to deny the comedian is becoming quite the pancake art aficionado.

Dear @TheEllenShow , I made my daughter #Dory pancakes to celebrate seeing you today pic.twitter.com/tXnM0aRXg4 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 23, 2017

Kutcher may have some catching up to do if he wants to outdo Kimmel's characters, but we'll let the 3-year-olds decide.