Artist sells banana duct-taped to wall for $120,000 at Art Basel in Miami Beach

The art scene has gone B-A-N-A-N-A-S over an a-peeling piece that sold for $120,000 at Art Basel in Miami Beach this week.

A single banana duct-taped to a wall by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan intrigued some art aficionados while baffling others. The work's first edition apparently came from a local Miami supermarket and sold for $120,000 by Perrotin, an international art gallery, according to Artnet.com.

Other editions of the art reportedly sold for even higher prices, the site said.

Art Basel is an international festival known for attracting celebrities and art world luminaries looking for innovative new pieces. The festival is held in three different cities each year: Basel, Switzerland; Miami Beach, Florida; and Hong Kong, China.