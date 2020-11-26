Are pickle wraps on your Thanksgiving table?

To a certain group of Americans, Thanksgiving means pickle wraps.

So what are pickle wraps — also called pickle roll-ups — and why will they be sitting alongside the stuffing, corn, sweet potatoes and other side dishes in certain Midwest states on Thursday?

Kari Paul, a reporter for The Guardian and native Midwesterner, explained it on Twitter Wednesday to the horror of some and nostalgic delight of others.

just had to explain "lutheran sushi", also known as "pickle roll ups" to my coastal girlfriend and somehow it made me miss the Midwest even more pic.twitter.com/gXhEELu1ZK — Kari Paul (@kari_paul) November 25, 2020

Paul noted that pickle roll-ups are common in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, although they still don't appear to be beating out mashed potatoes as the No. 1 side in those states. It's more about what they represent.

"It's called CULTURE," Paul tweeted. "(It is a hunk of cream cheese rolled in ham or beef + a pickle.)"

In many places, it's pigs in a blanket as an appetizer on Turkey Day, but in the Midwest, it's pickles wrapped in meat.

Also known as a pickle wrap, it's a pickle smothered in cream cheese and wrapped in pastrami or ham, according to the Des Moines Register.

Commenters on Paul's post were either wanting to know more or wishing they knew much, much less about pickle roll-ups. Others were sharing their own regional variations of them.

"WHAT IN THE SAM HELL," writer Emily Dreyfuss tweeted.

"We Catholics get a few things right. Never serving this is one of them," one person commented.

"I freaking love these. I can't believe other people don't eat them. More for us," another person commented.

A deli in San Antonio has even created a pickle wrapped in an actual Fruit Roll-Up from your elementary school lunchbox, but the commenters on Paul's post noted that it takes one specific kind of meat to really make an old-school pickle roll-up.

"The only right, true meat is the cheapest Budding thinly sliced beef. What you all are talking about with fancy salami is too highfalutin for the Lutherans in Minnesota," one commenter wrote.

Happy Thanksgiving to all, no matter what type of side dish is next to the turkey.