Arby's has a new menu item — and the internet is quacking up about it

Fast food chain Arby’s can be counted on to have “the meats,” but it looks like it can be counted on to have the fowl as well.

That's because the restaurant has added a fancy, schmancy new poultry item to its menu — and people are quacking all over social media about it.

On Oct. 20, Arby’s is adding duck to the menu in the form of a sandwich.

The duck will be sourced from Maple Leaf Farms, a company specializing in the bird. Each duck breast will be cooked sous vide, then seared and topped with a smoked cherry sauce and crispy onions. The sandwich will cost $6.99 and customers will be able to get it in a sandwich meal for $8.99.

The reaction on social media is an unsurprising mix of confusion, excitement and hilarity.

However, it seems that many people may never get to try the duck sandwich because it will be served in very limited quantities at only 16 locations in the U.S.

These particular locations were chosen for a reason, according to the company. They are close to "waterfowl migration flyways" and have "proximity to actual duck hunting locations."

Arby’s has also partnered with Ducks Unlimited to assist in the organization's mission to conserve, restore and manage wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl.

“Many of our guests enjoy hunting, so we launched the ‘Its Meats Season’ campaign a couple of years ago behind our Venison Sandwich. As a nod to our duck hunting guests, we are proud to offer this amazing Seared Duck Breast sandwich to a limited number of markets within the major fowl flyways,” Jim Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer, Arby’s, told TODAY Food in an email statement.

This isn’t the first time Arby’s has rolled out a surprising new meat. Last year, the chain served venison for a limited time, to mixed response.