Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 10, 2019, 1:32 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

To some, enjoying a delicious sandwich is a great way to relax. Others may prefer an afternoon unwinding at the beach. Perhaps the ideal getaway is being able to enjoy one's favorite sandwich on a beach.

Starting Friday, Arby’s is hoping to entice beach-loving sandwich fans with the chance to win a vacation to Hawaii ... for only $6!

However, there’s a very big catch because, of course: The entire trip will be just one day. Yup, you read that right. Ticket holders will be eligible for less than 24 hours of fun in the sun in the Aloha State. But, we repeat, there will be sandwiches.

In promotion of its new sandwich line featuring meat stacked on King’s Hawaiian rolls, the fast food chain is launching Arby’s $6 Hawaiian Getaway: The sale starts on Friday, April 12, at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so they will likely sell out pretty quickly. Hey, these may sell out even faster then that viral Olive Garden Pasta Pass.

So what do you get if you actually win? The winners (well, buyers) will all fly to Hawaii together on April 27 (the Arby's flight will take off from Los Angeles). Once they land in Honolulu, travelers will board a bus filled with sandwiches like Arby's Spicy Luau Chicken and Smokehouse Brisket. Then everyone will be dropped off on a beach to relax in the sun and sand. Then they'll fly back to the mainland on the same day. No sleeping over, no waking up in paradise ... just plenty of sandwiches.

Ten people total will win this opportunity and the $6 ticket is good for just one person, so if you're trying to fly with a friend, make sure they have access to a computer on Friday at noon.

But why $6? The low price tag simply celebrates how much one of the new sandwiches costs.

"We couldn’t debut Arby’s new lineup of King’s Hawaiian Sandwiches without involving [the fans] in the experience," Jim Taylor, Arby's CMO, told TODAY Food via email. "Taking the expected Hawaii getaway and turning it into an action-packed and sandwich-filled day trip felt both unique to Arby’s but also the signature brand of fun our fans around the country enjoy.”

While Arby's vacation offer takes the word quick jaunt to new extremes, we're sure the 10 lucky travelers will have a delicious time.