Antoni Porowski of the hit Netflix series "Queer Eye" is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite summery recipes from his new cookbook "Antoni in the Kitchen." He shows us how to make fresh corn with chorizo and baked rice with tomatoes.

Five ingredients. Fifteen minutes. That's all it takes to perfect this simple side. I enjoy a bowl solo, but will also serve it as a side for steak, fish and chicken dishes. It makes a super-delicious taco filling, too. The key is to not overcook the corn, so it maintains a nice plumpness and bite.

This is a big, cheesy dish made with rice molded around a filling of thick tomato-basil sauce. It's a beautiful recipe that's full of flavor, plus I've made my version easy enough to re-create for both holidays and anytime entertaining.

