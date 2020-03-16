Anthony Scotto shares easy, hearty Italian recipes made with pantry staples

Chef Anthony Scotto of Fresco by Scotto restaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite recipes made from pantry staples. Scotto whips up a beautiful penne pasta dish made with frozen spinach, a satisfying spaghetti Bolognese and a creamy, vegetarian lasagna that's perfect for people who want to make dishes that freeze well.

Want something that's full of flavor but don't have a fridge full of fresh ingredients? This hearty pasta dish has nutrient-dense spinach, sharp Parmesan cheese (it can be the shelf-stable kind), breadcrumbs and garlic — which can last for a long time when stored in a cool, dark place and is a great immune-boosting food.

Bolognese is a wonderful dish to make on any night of the week. It's savory and packed with protein. Make a few batches of this hearty sauce and freeze it for later.

Velvety bechamel sauce makes this cheesy Sicilian lasagna even more comforting, creamy and delicious. It's a tasty vegetarian recipe to make ahead of time, freeze and then heat up when you're ready to dig in.