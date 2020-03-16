Anthony Scotto shares easy, hearty Italian recipes made with pantry staples

If you've stocked up on groceries and want to make a few meals ahead, here's what to do.

Use your pantry pasta to make penne with spinach, spaghetti Bolognese

March 16, 202004:11

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

Chef Anthony Scotto of Fresco by Scotto restaurant in New York City is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite recipes made from pantry staples. Scotto whips up a beautiful penne pasta dish made with frozen spinach, a satisfying spaghetti Bolognese and a creamy, vegetarian lasagna that's perfect for people who want to make dishes that freeze well.

Get The Recipe

Penne with Spinach, Parmesan and Seasoned Breadcrumbs

Anthony Scotto

Want something that's full of flavor but don't have a fridge full of fresh ingredients? This hearty pasta dish has nutrient-dense spinach, sharp Parmesan cheese (it can be the shelf-stable kind), breadcrumbs and garlic — which can last for a long time when stored in a cool, dark place and is a great immune-boosting food.

Get The Recipe

Spaghetti with Hearty Beef Bolognese Sauce

Anthony Scotto

Bolognese is a wonderful dish to make on any night of the week. It's savory and packed with protein. Make a few batches of this hearty sauce and freeze it for later.

Get The Recipe

Sicilian Lasagna with Mushrooms

Anthony Scotto

Velvety bechamel sauce makes this cheesy Sicilian lasagna even more comforting, creamy and delicious. It's a tasty vegetarian recipe to make ahead of time, freeze and then heat up when you're ready to dig in.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.