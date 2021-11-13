IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Anthony Contrino cooks classic Roman dishes: Pasta carbonara and chicken saltimbocca

Take a trip to Rome with this decadent yet incredibly easy-to-make meal.
By Anthony Contrino

In Italy, Romans are artisans at taking just a few simple ingredients and combining them to make impactful, flavorful dishes. Chef and food stylist Anthony Contrino salutes the Eternal City by recreating his favorite Roman recipes. First, he's making a traditional pasta carbonara, full of crispy pancetta, in a velvety sauce. Next, he crafts a delicious five-ingredient side dish of roasted asparagus. Then he dishes up a gorgeous chicken saltimbocca in a rich wine sauce.

Anthony Contrino's Pasta Carbonara
Anthony Contrino's Pasta Carbonara

Anthony Contrino

This traditional pasta dish is one of my favorites and, like many Roman dishes, only uses a handful of ingredients. Guanciale (cured pig cheek) is traditionally used, but I use pancetta because it’s easier to get my hands on, but a really good, thick-sliced bacon will work in a pinch, too!

Cacio e Pepe Roasted Asparagus
Cacio e Pepe Roasted Asparagus

Anthony Contrino

Roasted asparagus is one of my favorite sides. When coated with a ton of pecorino and some freshly cracked black pepper, like in the traditional Roman cacio e pepe pasta, it's transformed into a beautiful, flavorful addition to any meal.

Anthony Contrino's Chicken Saltimbocca
Anthony Contrino's Chicken Saltimbocca

Anthony Contrino

Chicken gets a Roman upgrade when smothered in a rich but simple white wine sauce. Saltimbocca is traditionally made with veal, but chicken cutlets are cheaper and easier to find. Dressed up with earthy sage and salty prosciutto di Parma, your weeknight chicken dinner gets a serious upgrade.

Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino is a food stylist, chef and culinary producer who stars in the TODAY All Day original series "Saucy." 