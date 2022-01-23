Chef Anthony Contrino is an uncle again!

The host of TODAY All Day’s “Saucy” returned to Instagram after nearly one month away from the social media to reveal some exciting news in his first posts back.

On his Instagram story, he shared a few slides showcasing what he was up to while he was off of social media, including a trip to colonial Willamsburg in Virginia, getting some work done and meeting his new nephew!

He posted a selfie holding his baby nephew on his feed, explaining his absence on social media in the caption.

“Took a small break from the gram, but I’m back now and finally get to show off the newest addition to our family, Madeline’s little brother, my nephew, Anthony!" he wrote. "Great name, no?”

The comments of his photo were full of congratulatory messages for the chef and the newest addition to the family.

TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer spread the love, commenting, “❤️❤️❤️!!!”

“Oh my goodness! Congratulations!!!!” Dina Deleasa-Gonsar, Kevin Jonas’ sister-in-law, wrote.

Other Instagram users shared how much they loved his nephew’s name, with one writing, “He is beautiful. What a namesake!”

“Awe he’s so beautiful,” another follower wrote. “Love that his name is Anthony too.”

This isn’t Contrino’s first time earning the title of “uncle” in his family. He also has a niece, Madeline, who turned two-years-old last November.

Her 2nd birthday party was the topic of an episode of “Saucy” where Contrino cooked up a meal fit for a family and a party.

In one post, he shared a photo of the whole family on Instagram, with Madeline posing in the middle of the group.

“Thanksgiving may be over, but the #party is just beginning!” he captioned a post on Instagram about the episode before divulging the decadent menu, including baked penne alla vodka, sausage and peppers, and chocolate cupcakes with Nutella buttercream frosting.

In another post, he shared a photo of Madeline enjoying her meal that was “fit for a princess.” She even wore a small crown hairpiece for the occasion!

Even the next week, Contrino still felt like celebrating his adorable niece. He shared two more photos from the episode documenting adorable moments between the duo.

In one shot, he made a silly face at his niece while she reached for the ballon that he was holding. The second photo captured Contrino posing behind Madeline as she turned around to look at him in awe.

“We’re still celebrating this cutie’s birthday,” he wrote in the caption. As they should!