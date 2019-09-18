An auction of Anthony Bourdain's personal effects will benefit a special cause that was very important to the late chef.

The auction, which is being organized by Lark Mason Associates, will run from Oct. 9 through Oct. 20. It will showcase over 200 items that Bourdain personally acquired during his life.

The celebrated chef, author and TV host died by suicide in June 2018.

A jacket with patches, including a name patch that has Bourdain's nickname inscribed on it, is one of the items up for auction. Lark Mason Associates

The majority of the money raised from the auction will benefit the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship at his alma mater, The Culinary Institute of America. The scholarship supports students who are interested in pursuing a semester abroad during their regular studies or those who want to participate in an international culinary program to learn more different cultures outside of a traditional classroom. The remaining proceeds will benefit the Bourdain estate.

"We are extremely delighted to join forces with the Bourdain family and The Culinary Institute of America to sponsor this auction of uniquely personal items from the Anthony Bourdain estate," Lark Mason, the president and CEO of his company, said in a press release. "He was a larger-than-life personality with so many interests other than food and this sale reflects his multidimensional persona."

Items up for auction include an original draft of Bourdain's "A Bone in the Throat," which has been valued between $700 and $1,000, a Peter Lovig Nielsen flip-top desk estimated to sell for about $1,000 and a chrome duck press, which was featured in an episode of "The Layover." That item has been valued between $200 to $300.

Also available are records that belonged to Bourdain, pieces of his artwork and different clothing items.

The collection of records includes vinyls by bands including the Velvet Underground. Lark Mason Associates

One of the most unique items included in the collection is Bourdain's custom-made Bob Kramer chef's knife (with its accompanying certification) made from steel and meteorite. It's estimated between $4,000 and $6,000.

In most cases, the auction organizers say they made an effort to keep estimates as low as possible.

"We have kept the estimates low so that everyone who loved Tony will have the opportunity to purchase something from this sale and know that part of the proceeds will be going to a good cause," explained Mason.

Still, the auctioneer estimates that the total value of the Bourdain collection will fetch between $200,000 and $400,000.

The draft of Bourdain's 1995 novel is estimated between $700 and $1,000. Lark Mason Associates

The first of the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarships will be awarded for the Spring 2020 semester later this year. According to the CIA, the scholarship has already garnered nearly $100,000 in donations.

The scholarship isn't the only lasting memory of Bourdain's legacy.

Earlier this year, close friends and fellow chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés created "#BourdainDay," a global celebration honoring the chef and TV host. They decided to celebrate Bourdain on his birthday, June 25, by encouraging others to share their memories of the iconic culinary personality on social media.

"We decided to celebrate his birthday instead of June 8 ... to highlight his many contributions," Eric Ripert told TODAY Food in June. "We don't want people to take advantage of it [Bourdain's death]. That's why we have been proactive in creating this day. We have made it easy for everyone to celebrate Anthony."

As the first anniversary of the chef's death approached, Bourdain's brother Chris also spoke with TODAY about the lasting impact "Tony" had on the world.

"Nobody showed what it's really like on the ground in Libya, in Laos, in Congo, in a rural area of West Virginia — those (episodes) were Tony's most wonderful and artistic works," said Chris, referencing Bourdain's television work, in June. "They're beautifully produced, informative, and showing you a reality on TV that nobody is showing."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.