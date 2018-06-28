More details about Anthony Bourdain's life to be chronicled in new biography

share tweet pin email

With the vast outpouring of tributes and stories since Anthony Bourdain's death on June 8, it's no doubt that he left a major impact on many people around the world. Ecco Books has announced they will be collecting some of these stories from his friends and loved ones as part of a new biography about the famed chef, author and TV personality.

Cookbook critic Paula Forbes broke the news on Twitter:

According to ye olde Publishers Marketplace, @LaurieWoolever is editing Bourdain: The Oral Biography, "an authorized portrait of the writer, veteran chef and television traveler, built from stories shared by those who knew him bestâ for Ecco. Fall 2019 — Paula Forbes (@paulaforbes) June 27, 2018

TODAY Food confirmed that "Bourdain: The Oral Biography" is scheduled to be published in the fall of 2019, and a spokesperson for Ecco Books told TODAY Food via email that it will be "built from stories shared by those who knew him best."

There is no shortage of people who were profoundly impacted by Bourdain, including his dear friend Eric Ripert, girlfriend Asia Argento and the many guests who appeared on his TV shows, including "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations."

Longtime Bourdain collaborator Laurie Woolever will edit the book, which the spokesperson described as "an authorized portrait of the inimitable writer, veteran chef and television traveler."

“After working with and collaborating with Tony since 2004, I’m honored to now be working with his estate, and talking to the people who knew him best, in order to share the story of a life that influenced so many people, in so many ways, all across the globe,” said Woolever in an email.

President and publisher of Ecco Books, Daniel Halpern, also shared his thoughts, adding, “This book is meant to be a celebration of an extraordinary man, as remembered by many people around the world who knew him along the way of his all too brief journey.”

anthonybourdain/Instagram The late chef was the father of an 11-year-old daughter.

Until the official biography is released, Bourdain fans can read any number of books written by the prolific author, including one of his most famous, "Kitchen Confidential."

Bourdain would have been 62 on Monday, June 25.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for more additional resources.