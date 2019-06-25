Anthony Bourdain's friends, family members and fellow food lovers honored his memory on Tuesday to mark what would have been the late chef's 63rd birthday.

Using the hashtag #BourdainDay, the chef's ex-wife, Ottavia Busia, took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback video of him playing in a swimming pool with the couple's daughter, Ariane, who is now 12.

In the video, the "Parts Unknown" host is seen standing in a pool with his little girl atop his shoulders. As he dives underwater, Ariane remains above, giggling with delight.

Bourdain, who died by suicide on June 8, 2018, spoke lovingly of Ariane in one of his final interviews last year.

While chatting with the website Popula, the globe-trotting storyteller said that he believed in showing Ariane the world around her, without pushing her to be exactly like him.

"All you can do is show," he said. "Like, in my case, my daughter feels loved. She knows she’s loved. She has good self-esteem. Very important."

Above all, Bourdain said that he wanted Ariane to feel comfortable just being herself.

"That’s all I can do as a father," he explained. "I can’t pick all of the things that ... you know. I can’t. She so far ahead of me. I can’t pick her music, her boyfriends, whatever, however she’s going to turn out."

"I think how resolute she is, how much she wants to change the world, is willing to sacrifice in order to change the world," he added. "That’s gonna have to come from within."

Bourdain's culinary world colleagues also shared tributes to their late friend on Tuesday.

"Top Chef" star Padma Lakshmi shared a photo of Bourdain, writing, "Some heroes don’t wear capes ... we miss your wit, my friend."

Celebrity chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés, who designated June 25 as the first "Bourdain Day," both posted heartfelt tributes from Singapore, where they are attending the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.

“Eric Ripert and I celebrating #BourdainDay in Singapore at (Keng Eng Kee) chili crab paradise restaurant with beers, chili crab and friends!” Andrés wrote, calling for fans to join the pair in celebrating Bourdain’s life.

Ripert called Bourdain a "true legend."

"Anthony, my Dear friend. .. Happy Birthday! The world wishes you Peace & Love on your journey," he wrote.

Cooking show host Rachael Ray also shared a pic of herself and Bourdain enjoying a glass of wine together. She wrote, "I'm so grateful for a day in honor of a man I respected very deeply. He was cool and brilliant."

"Over the years, we found common ground through humor, music and food," Ray added. "I miss his wit and presence. Singular man."

To participate in the global tribute honoring the celebrity chef, fans around the world may simply upload a video or picture of themselves toasting to Bourdain on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, along with a celebratory message, and include the hashtag #BourdainDay.