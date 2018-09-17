Anthony Bourdain's friend pays tribute in emotional 'Parts Unknown' trailer

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It's been over three months since celebrated chef and prolific author Anthony Bourdain died by suicide, but with the final season of his wildly popular show "Parts Unknown" premiering this month, many fans and friends of chefs will continue to pay tribute to his legacy.

In a new trailer for "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," a dear friend of the deceased chef paid a beautiful tribute to him in an emotional clip.

"If Tony was still alive, I would just have him here to process it," W. Kamau Bell, host of CNN's "United Shades of America," said in the trailer.

Bell traveled to Kenya with Bourdain in early 2018 and will appear in the first episode of the final season of "Parts Unknown." It will be an "extended" episode, lasting one hour and 15 minutes, according to a press release from CNN. There will be six additional episodes airing in the following weeks.

"The greater context of the show and the reality and the fact that he's gone makes that like — it's like a punch in the gut," Bell said.

The trailer included narration from Bourdain about his love for his work and his true appreciation for his many life experiences.

"Seventeen f------- years, as soon as the cameras turn off, the crew will be sitting around, we'll be having a cocktail, I f------ pinch myself, I cannot f------ believe that I get to do this," Bourdain told Bell.

Bell said he was deeply impacted by his trip to Kenya with Bourdain.

"He wasn't making TV for TV's sake, he wasn't just doing a job, this was his life's work," Bell said. "I feel a tremendous responsibility to learn the lessons that I learned when I was with him, to deepen the work that I'm doing and to prove him right to want me to be on an episode of 'Parts Unknown.'"

Bourdain won six awards posthumously for "Parts Unknown" on Sept. 9 in the categories of picture editing for a nonfiction program, sound editing for a nonfiction program, sound mixing for a nonfiction program, short-form nonfiction or reality series and informational series or special.

In addition, he was honored with a win for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program — a category for which he had been previously nominated eight times but had never won.

"Tony was nominated for this Emmy many times, but it had always eluded him," "Parts Unknown" producer Lydia Tenaglia said as she accepted the award on Bourdain's behalf, according to Variety. "So it is with tremendous bittersweetness that I accept it on his behalf."

Take one last ride with Anthony Bourdain. The final episodes of #PartsUnknown start Sunday, September 23 at 9p on @CNN. pic.twitter.com/HeVKpdHnOI — Parts Unknown (@PartsUnknownCNN) September 14, 2018

Bell honored Bourdain on Sept. 10, by wearing a custom-made t-shirt with a photo of the two of them together.

"On #Emmy day I have to make sure I celebrate the man who made it possible for me to have a show on @cnn," he wrote. "Without @anthonybourdain going to @cnnorigseries and showing us all the new possibilities there, I never would have had the opportunity to make #UnitedShades. And then I never would have had the gift of my first trip to Africa with him and his crew."

In a final note, Bell thanked Bourdain for taking him to Kenya for the show.

"I will forever be inspired by you," he wrote.

The final season of the Emmy Award-winning show premieres on Sept. 23.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.