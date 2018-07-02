share tweet pin email

Musician Josh Homme is the latest celebrity to share a heartfelt memory of late chef and TV personality Anthony Bourdain.

The Queens of the Stone Age rocker, 45, tweeted a photo of an adorable apology letter Bourdain sent to Homme's daughter, Camille, several years ago.

Tony, I miss you bad. Once, Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. & So were you. Ariane, this was your father. Humbly yours, Joshua pic.twitter.com/sR3mwO5WBI — QOTSA (@qotsa) June 29, 2018

The late chef, who died June 8, sent the sweet and funny letter to Camille after she became upset over a promo clip for an episode of Bourdain's Travel Channel show "No Reservations" featuring her dad. In the clip, Bourdain is seen smashing Homme’s guitar against a tree.

“I hear you were very upset with me after seeing the promo for this show, which I filmed recently with your Daddy and his friends,” Bourdain wrote to Camille, who's now 12. “You saw me take Daddy’s guitar and smash it against a tree and I’m sure that was upsetting.”

AP/Getty Images Josh Homme shared the contents of a sweet and funny letter Anthony Bourdain sent to the rocker's young daughter, Camille.

“That this was in fact a not so subtle homage to the early works of John Landis and John Belushi is something you could have hardly been expected to know, 'ANIMAL HOUSE' having been released long before you were born, and I apologize,” he continued.

Bourdain then revealed to Camille that he was "just playing around" and it wasn't really her dad's guitar he smashed.

"In real life, Daddy would have been very angry were I to do such a thing — and as he is a large man, I strongly suspect I would not still be here to write this letter," he shared.

Bourdain then encouraged Camille to watch the music-filled episode to see "how completely brilliant" her dad is in it.

"You will hear a lot of great music. If you are a foodie, you will probably be terribly disappointed at the change of focus in this week’s episode, but at your tender age, I doubt that such a terrible thing as that could have befallen you," he wrote. "Life, for you, is still filled with hope and promise.”

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Bobby Flay shares his last memory of Anthony Bourdain Play Video - 2:04 Bobby Flay shares his last memory of Anthony Bourdain Play Video - 2:04

He closed by telling Camille her dad was also a "pretty good cook."

"I cook my daughter grilled cheese sandwiches. What does your Daddy cook you?” he asked. “Sincerely, Anthony.”

On Twitter, Homme, who co-wrote the theme song to Bourdain's CNN series "Parts Unknown," captioned the letter with an emotional note to his late friend.

"Tony, I miss you bad," he wrote, adding a sweet message to Bourdain's 11-year-old daughter (with ex Ottavia Busia): "Ariane, this was your father."